Sara Ali Khan recalls Sushant Singh Rajput’s ‘selfless’ help as Kedarnath turns 5: 'There's not a single day...'

Sara Ali Khan pens long note, recalls how Sushant Singh Rajput helped her do better in her first film Kedarnath.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 07, 2023, 05:34 PM IST

Sara Ali Khan began her journey with the film Kedarnath and as she completes ‘half a decade’ in the film industry, the actress penned a heartwarming note recalling her shooting days and also recalled how Sushant Singh Rajput helped her do better. 

On Thursday, Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram and shared a video recalling the days of her shooting for her first film Kedarnath. The actress can be seen showing the places where they shot the film in the video and along with this, she also penned a long note as she completed ‘half a decade’ in the film industry. 

In the note, the actress also mentioned how she would ask for Sushant Singh Rajput’s help to do better and said, “5 years- and the taste of the piping hot and perfectly spiced Maggi, the smell of the wet soil, the pre-dawn call times, the taste of the cold rain that I would involuntarily drink between sporadic shivers, my thumping heartbeat when Gattu sir would say roll camera, my eager and curious questions to Sushant about what I can do to be better, his selfless and unconditional help & support,
the awe at the various colors dancing in the sky.”

  She added, “than reflecting magically against the snow-capped mountains, the feeling of the first sun rays hitting my tired, cold face at pickup- it all feels as fresh as yesterday. 5 years ago, the silver screen said 'Introducing Sara Ali Khan.! And there's not a single day that I wouldn't want to live every moment of this film all over again. Thank you @gattukapoor & @kanikad for giving me Mukku. Jai Bholenath. Kedarnath thank you for making me. April mein aati hoon.” 

Netizens reacted to Sara Ali Khan praising Sushant Singh Rajput for his ‘selfless and unconditional’ help. One of the comments read, “Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput, best jodi in Bollywood.” Another wrote, “Kedarnath is very special. Mukku and Mansoor’s love story will always be magical.” Another commented, “Miss you, Sushant sir, ma’am you made us remember everything again.” Another wrote, “I think Mukku’s character will always remain with you just like Sushant.” 

Helmed by Abhishek Kapoor, Kedarnath starred Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan. The film revolves around the story of Mansoor, a reserved Muslim porter, who falls in love with Mukku, the beautiful and rebellious daughter of a Hindu priest. But their love is put to the test amid misunderstandings and nature's wrath. The film was a huge hit and collected Rs 96 crore worldwide.

Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan will be next seen in the movie Metro...In Dino, wherein she will be seen sharing the screen with Aditya Roy Kapur. Helmed by Anurag Basu, the film also stars Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, and Ali Fazal among others in key roles. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres in 2024. 

