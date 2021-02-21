Before naming first son 'Taimur', Saif Ali Khan had THIS name in mind

Taimur Ali Khan has just turned elder brother as Bollywood star couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second baby boy on February 21. As per reports, Kareena delivered her second baby at the city's Breach Candy Hospital early on Sunday.

In August last year, Kareena Kapoor announced her second pregnancy with a statement issued jointly with husband Saif. The statement read: "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family !! Thank you to all our well wishers for all their love and support. --Saif and Kareena."

This is Kareena's second child after elder son Taimur Ali Khan, who was born on December 20, 2016.

During Taimur's birth, there was a massive craze among social media users to get a glimpse of the baby boy. In fact, if you could recall, such was the excitement among fans that within 48 hours of Taimur's birth, his pictures had surfaced on the Internet and taken it by storm. And while people were in love with Taimur's first photos, it was his name that had created quite a stir online. Almost four years ago, while many were being critical of it, claiming that it was inspired by Turkish invader, Timur, Saif had denied the claims, saying that Taimur means 'iron'.

But, did you know that Saif Ali Khan wanted to have a totally different name for Taimur? But, because Kareena chose to go with 'Taimur', the couple's first son was named that.

Kareena had opened about the controversy around Taimur's name at the India Today conclave.

At the conclave, Kareena had said, "There was a lot of trolling, but there was also an immense amount of support. Not that the trolls mattered, because the night before I was going to the hospital, Saif asked me, 'If it's a boy, are you sure you want to do this? Let's change the name and call him Faiz. It's more poetic and romantic.' And I was like, no. If it's a boy, I want my son to be a fighter. Taimur means 'iron' and I will produce Iron Man. I am proud to name him Taimur."

Apparently, Faiz seems to have been inspired by legendary poet Faiz Ahmad Faiz.

This time, however, Kareena and Saif have not decided on a name beforehand or so Kareena told Neha Dhupia on her own radio show What Women Want.

"After the whole controversy of Taimur, both Saif and me have not even thought about it. We're like going to leave it last minute and then spring a surprise," she told Neha Dhupia on What Women Want.

And now, with the couple being blessed with a baby boy again, do you think they will end up naming him Faiz? Well, we can only wait and guess until the couple decides to reveal the baby's name.

Meanwhile, Kareena is working on her first book titled "Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible", which is pitched as a comprehensive guide for expecting mothers. The book is slated to come out this year.

On the work front, Kareena will next be seen alongside Aamir Khan in his forthcoming film "Laal Singh Chaddha", which is inspired by the Tom Hanks-starrer Hollywood film "Forrest Gump".