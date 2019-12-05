'Be disruptive, show compassion and care': Priyanka Chopra on receiving Humanitarian Award at 15th UNICEF Snowflake Ball

Priyanka Chopra Jonas was bestowed with the Danny Kaye Humanitarian Award at the 15th annual UNICEF Snowflake Ball held in the USA. The actor is the United Nations Children's Fund's (UNICEF) Goodwill Ambassador for child rights. At the event, PeeCee was accompanied by her mother Madhu Chopra and looked stunning in red attire. She received the award from the iconic Belgian designer Diane von Furstenberg.

The actor took to her Instagram page and shared a series of photos with DVF with a heartfelt caption stating, "Thank you @therealdvf for taking the time and effort to present this award to me. Coming from a woman who has a long, distinguished list of accomplishments… it means so much. Diane has this amazing ability to make everyone she meets feel empowered. Thank you for showering your power on me, yet again, last night. @unicef @unicefindia @unicefusa #UNICEFSnowFlake"

Priyanka also shared many photos from the event and wrote, "I am in awe of the tireless efforts and unwavering commitment of the people who work for #UNICEF. Thank you for allowing me to be part of this journey. To serve as your Goodwill Ambassador is the privilege of my life. Special thank you to Geetanjali Master, UNICEF India, Marissa Buckanoff, my UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Chief, Henrietta H. Fore, UNICEF Executive Director, Caryl Stern, UNICEF USA President and CEI, and Charlotte Petri Gornitzka, UNICEF Deputy Executive Director | #UNICEFSnowflake Thank you to my team for your constant support. @natashapal for being here. @danasupnick @anjula_acharia @loumtaylor @sonyaguardo"

The Sky is Pink actor went on to share the video of her speech and captioned it stating, "#UNICEFSnowflake 2019 Philanthropy today has gone beyond just funding projects. Be disruptive, show compassion and care, be catalytic in our actions and solutions. Giving back is no longer a choice, it has to be a way of life. @unicef @unicefusa @unicefindia"

Nick also congratulated Priyanka by sharing her photo with a message which read as, "So proud of who you are and the good you’ve brought into the world as a goodwill ambassador with @unicef @unicefindia for over 15 years now. You inspire me every single day by just being you. Congratulations my love."

During her speech, Priyanka stated, "My parents were doctors in the Indian Army and iterated the importance of giving back. They taught me that whatever we had was considered a privilege. My mother taught me to use my privilege in the service of others."