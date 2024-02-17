'Anything you do...': Ayesha Takia shares cryptic post after netizens troll her for 'ruining her face after surgery'

Twitter
Headlines

Meet man, who built Rs 3650 crore company, backed by Ratan Tata, plans to disrupt market with…

India's youngest IAS officer Smita Sabharwal Class 12th marksheet goes viral, check her marks in different subjects

PM Modi, Amit Shah arrive at BJP's national convention in Delhi to discuss Lok Sabha poll strategy

Viral video: Students throw unforgettable baby shower for professor, internet calls it 'super cute'

Allu Arjun says Pushpa 2 has bigger canvas, shares major update about part 3: 'We have exciting...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

India's youngest IAS officer Smita Sabharwal Class 12th marksheet goes viral, check her marks in different subjects

Viral video: Students throw unforgettable baby shower for professor, internet calls it 'super cute'

IND vs ENG: Can R Ashwin's substitute bowl and bat in 3rd Test? Rule says...

8 most beautiful pictures of space captured by NASA

How was Taj Mahal built during Mughal era? Check stunning images

7 yoga poses to improve gut and digestive health

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

5 Bigg Boss contestants who accused show of mental harassment

Manoj Bajpayee, Konkona Sensharma, Ranvir Shorey, Abhishek Chaubey, Anurag Kashyap attend Killer Soup screening

In pics: Orry attends Nandita Mahtani's fashion show, enjoys afterparty with Sunny Leone, Sussanne Khan, Alizeh

IND vs ENG Match Preview: What Should Be India's Playing 11 vs England In Rajkot, 3rd Test? l Cricket

IND vs ENG 3rd Test Match Preview: Sarfaraz Khan's Debut Confirmed? | Playing 11 | Pitch Report

A Message For Fans | Team India's Losses In Last 10 years | U19 World Cup 2024 | T20 World Cup 2024

Allu Arjun says Pushpa 2 has bigger canvas, shares major update about part 3: 'We have exciting...'

This woman, a musical genius, worked in brothel, was India's first crorepati singer, Gandhiji sought help from her for..

Rakul Preet Singh talks about importance of right partner, healthy relationship ahead of wedding with Jackky Bhagnani

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

'Anything you do...': Ayesha Takia shares cryptic post after netizens troll her for 'ruining her face after surgery'

Ayesha Takia took to Instagram and posted a cryptic note after netizens trolled her on social media.

article-main

Manisha Chauhan

Updated: Feb 17, 2024, 11:58 AM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Ayesha Takia Azmi, on Friday, was spotted at Mumbai airport with her son making it a rare appearance. Photos and videos of her went viral on social media, and many people commented that she looked quite different and unrecognisable.

However, some social media users criticised her for 'ruining' her face through 'plastic surgery'. Later, Ayesha took to Instagram and shared a cryptic note which read, "You can't control how people perceive your energy. Anything you do or say gets filtered through the lens of whatever they are going through at the moment, which is totally not about you."

It further read, "Just continue doing your thing with as much integrity and love as possible." She also posted a photo of herself and wrote, "love and peace." On Friday, a video was posted by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani featuring Ayesha Takia Azmi and her son Mikail. In the video, Ayesha was dressed in a dark blue suit with her long hair flowing freely. She had a black mask on, which she took off when the photographers asked. Ayesha smiled, waved goodbye to the paparazzi, and then headed into the airport.

Ayesha was casually dressed in a dark blue suit, with her long hair left untied. She had a black mask on, which she took off when the photographers asked. Her son, Mikail, sported a green shirt, black pants, and carried a big backpack. Both Ayesha and Mikail cooperated with airport security by showing their documents, and then Ayesha waved goodbye to the paparazzi before heading inside.

However, the video left her fans confused as some of them were unable to recognise her. One of them wrote, "Oh God!!!Ye kya kar liya khudka!!!" The second one said, "Itni sunder thi ye surgery krake kya bn gyi." The third one said, "Samne dikhi hoti toh pehchan mein bhi nai aati, acha hua bata diya." 

The third one said, "She just ruined her face after surgery. I am wanted she was so beautiful and naturall."  The fourth one said, "Kya se kyaaaaa hogyaaaaaaaa." Another said, "She just ruined her face after surgery. Im wanted she was so beautiful and naturall." 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Who was Alexei Navalny? Jailed Russian opposition leader and Putin critic who died in prison

Meet former beauty queen who worked with Akshay, Shahid, Kareena, one incident ruined her life, quit acting, is now..

PM Modi to lay foundation stone of Gurugram Metro Rail today: Check list of 27 stations, total length and more

Meet man who cracked UPSC in 1990, now leads Rs 75256 crore govt company as...

Meet actor who made debut with Sushmita, gave many flop films, quit acting, married a CM's granddaughter, his wife is..

MORE

MOST VIEWED

5 Bigg Boss contestants who accused show of mental harassment

Manoj Bajpayee, Konkona Sensharma, Ranvir Shorey, Abhishek Chaubey, Anurag Kashyap attend Killer Soup screening

In pics: Orry attends Nandita Mahtani's fashion show, enjoys afterparty with Sunny Leone, Sussanne Khan, Alizeh

Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare reception: Aamir Khan poses with family; Kartik Aaryan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini arrive in style`

In pics: Shehnaaz Gill takes social media by storm with her dreamy look in black saree, fans call her ‘golden diva’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE