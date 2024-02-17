'Anything you do...': Ayesha Takia shares cryptic post after netizens troll her for 'ruining her face after surgery'

Ayesha Takia took to Instagram and posted a cryptic note after netizens trolled her on social media.

Ayesha Takia Azmi, on Friday, was spotted at Mumbai airport with her son making it a rare appearance. Photos and videos of her went viral on social media, and many people commented that she looked quite different and unrecognisable.

However, some social media users criticised her for 'ruining' her face through 'plastic surgery'. Later, Ayesha took to Instagram and shared a cryptic note which read, "You can't control how people perceive your energy. Anything you do or say gets filtered through the lens of whatever they are going through at the moment, which is totally not about you."

It further read, "Just continue doing your thing with as much integrity and love as possible." She also posted a photo of herself and wrote, "love and peace." On Friday, a video was posted by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani featuring Ayesha Takia Azmi and her son Mikail. In the video, Ayesha was dressed in a dark blue suit with her long hair flowing freely. She had a black mask on, which she took off when the photographers asked. Ayesha smiled, waved goodbye to the paparazzi, and then headed into the airport.

However, the video left her fans confused as some of them were unable to recognise her. One of them wrote, "Oh God!!!Ye kya kar liya khudka!!!" The second one said, "Itni sunder thi ye surgery krake kya bn gyi." The third one said, "Samne dikhi hoti toh pehchan mein bhi nai aati, acha hua bata diya."

The third one said, "She just ruined her face after surgery. I am wanted she was so beautiful and naturall." The fourth one said, "Kya se kyaaaaa hogyaaaaaaaa." Another said, "She just ruined her face after surgery. Im wanted she was so beautiful and naturall."