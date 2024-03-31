Twitter
Avinash Tiwary reacts to Madgaon Express' low box office performance despite good reviews: 'I do not understand...'

Starring Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary, and Divyenndu in the lead roles, the buddy comedy Madgaon Express was released in the theatres on March 22 and received overwhelmingly positive reviews for its humour, writing, and performances. But the film hasn't been able to create a storm at the box office as it has earned Rs 15.65 crore in nine days, as per the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Mar 31, 2024, 11:35 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Avinash Tiwary/Instagram
When Avinash was asked about the same in his recent interview to indianexpress.com, the actor said, "I just know that the film didn’t start off that well because it is a low COP (cost of production) and it will have its own kind of journey. But once the reviews started flowing in, it’s been very consistent and constant and it is growing in different parts of the country. Now you can almost see that it is picking up in different centers. I truly believe that if it stays longer, say for 10-15 more days, in cinemas, it will start making a dent in various centers of our country."

"I also think humour is very very subjective. I have been told that it appeals only to a certain segment of the country and it doesn’t engage the other segment. I do not understand that honestly, but all I know is that there is a lot of love flowing in and the producers seem happy. They don’t seem like, ‘Oh humne paise barbaad kar diye (We’ve wasted our money).’ Everybody associated with the film is having fun, The rest will find its due equilibrium in its own course of time", the Laila Majnu actor further added. 

Also starring Nora Fatehi, Upendra Limaye, and Chhaya Kadam, Madgaon Express marks the directorial debut of Kunal Kemmu and is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under their banner Excel Entertainment.

READ | Meet actress, who became mother at 17, was replaced in films opposite Amitabh Bachchan, scolded Sunny Deol because...

