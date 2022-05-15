Attack OTT release: When, where to watch John Abraham's actioner

Attack/File photo

Releasing just a week after SS Rajamouli-Jr NTR-Ram Charan's period-action extravaganza RRR, John Abraham's actioner Attack hit theatres on April 1 and suffered a disastrous fate at the box office. The film, which also starred Rakul Preet Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez in pivotal roles, is now ready for its world digital premiere at a leading OTT platform.

Taking to his social media on Saturday, May 14, John Abraham announced that Attack will have its world digital premiere on ZEE5 on May 27. Along with sharing a short clip, he wrote, "India's first ever super-soldier is now raring to go! The world digital premiere of #Attack comes out on the 27th of May, only on #ZEE5!".



ZEE5 has been acquiring many acclaimed movies in the recent past including Vivek Agnihotri's superhit The Kashmir Files based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Jammu and Kashmir valley in 1990, which began streaming on the platform on May 13, and RRR, the global blockbuster that has earned more than Rs 1100 crore at the worldwide box office, which will start streaming on the platform in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam from May 20.



READ | John Abraham pens heartfelt note after Attack's box office failure, calls film 'honest, humble experiment'

Coming back to Attack, the Dhoom star had penned a heartfelt note after Attack's box office failure. His note read, "Whatever appreciation we have received for this film, a big THANK YOU to the audience for accepting something that's new and different. ATTACK was an honest, humble experiment on our part to give the industry something refreshing and new. It was challenging through the 3 pandemic waves but we got what we wanted, I completely own and am proud of this film. I stand by the honest effort every team member has taken on ATTACK - John Abraham."