Attack box office collection day 6: John Abraham's film crashes in first week

Attack starring John Abraham is off to a slow start at the box office. Two films, The Kashmir Files and RRR, have had a huge impact on the film.



After 6 days of the movie running it still seems to be suffering at the box office.

Although official data for day 6 have yet to be released, trade analysts expect that it will fail to make an impact.

On Monday, Attack's box office collections dropped, with the film earning just 1-1.25 crore nett, which was expected. According to Box office India Although the 65 per cent loss is substantially more than usual, all films have dropped more than usual on Monday.

The film made Rs 11 crore in its initial weekend, according to trade analyst Taran Adarsh.



H wrote, {#Attack is below the mark... No major growth / jump on Day 2 and 3 is disappointing... The #RRR wave has also impacted its prospects in mass sectors... Fri 3.51 cr, Sat 3.75 cr, Sun 4.25 cr. Total: ₹ 11.51 cr. #India biz.”



John, who spoke about his film Attack releasing a week after the highly-anticipated RRR much before the Rajamouli directorial took the box office by storm, had said that he is confident of his movie.

During the trailer launch of Attack, when asked how many screens will his film secure, considering 'RRR' is expected to dominate when it's released, Abraham told reporters, "We've been promised a certain number of screens, we have been assured by our partners that we will get good screening.

"I have a lot of respect for Rajamouli sir and his kind of cinema, but we also have a lot of respect for what we have done. We are definitely not number two to anyone," he had added.