AskSRK: Shah Rukh Khan gives EPIC reply to fan saying he wanted to watch Pathaan with his 'now-married' girlfriend

Shah Rukh Khan/File photo

Shah Rukh Khan broke the internet twice this week, first when he unveiled the Pathaan teaser on his 57th birthday on Wednesday, November 2, and then, on Saturday, November 5, when he hosted the #AskSRK session on his Twitter. His hilarious and witty responses went viral within seconds.

One of his fans named Aasif Khan said that he had wanted to watch the Siddharth Anand directorial with his girlfriend but she has married somebody else now as he tweeted, "Socha tha gf ke sath pathaan dekhunga lekin uski shadi kisi aur ke ho jayegi". The Swades actor replied to Aasif saying that he would enjoy Pathaan even if he watches it alone as the superstar tweeted, "So sorry man. But akele mein bhi film acchi hi lagegi…don’t worry."

One netizen replied to Aasif and said, "ab kya srk ne reply de diya ab to tumhare sath 200gf's jayegi theatre ko (After Shah Rukh Khan's reply, 200 girlfriends will go to the theatre with you)" and plenty others quote-tweeted Shah Rukh saying that this was the best reply in the entire #AskSRK session.

So sorry man. But akele mein bhi film acchi hi lagegi…don’t worry. https://t.co/jKAtCcQi5m November 5, 2022

Talking about Pathaan, the actioner stars Deepika Padukone as the leading lady and John Abraham as the main antagonist. Ashutosh Rana and Dimple Kapadia will also be seen in pivotal roles. The film's teaser spread like a wildfire as soon as it was released earlier this week.

The film's director Siddharth Anand has big-budget blockbuster actioners such as Bang Bang and War to his credit. Produced by Aditya Chopra under his banner Yash Raj Films, the actioner is set to release in theatres on June 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.