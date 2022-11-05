Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Pathaan star Shah Rukh Khan says he will go to Australia to watch T20 World Cup final if India qualifies

Shah Rukh Khan hosted an #AskSRK session on his Twitter account on Saturday, November 5, and his replies went viral withing seconds.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 05, 2022, 02:09 PM IST

Pathaan star Shah Rukh Khan says he will go to Australia to watch T20 World Cup final if India qualifies
Shah Rukh Khan/File photo

Shah Rukh Khan is all set to make his comeback to the big screen with the action-packed entertainer Pathaan. Slated to release on January 25, 2023, the Siddharth Anand directorial also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Shah Rukh unveiled the teaser of the Yash Raj Films production on his 57th birthday on November 2.

The Pathaan actor frequently hosts #AskSRK sessions on his Twitter accounts in which he wins the internet through his heartfelt answers to the questions posed by the micro-blogging platform users. On November 5, King Khan hosted a similar session when he tweeted, "We all wake up with questions….today I woke up with answers! So thought maybe we could do a #AskSRK for 15 minutes…if you have time to spare please ask."

One of the netizens asked him, "We saw you in the 2007 final when India won. If we again qualify in the final, can you please go there as a lucky charm?" reminding us of the epic moment when Shah Rukh cheered for the Indian cricket team against Pakistan in the final of the 2007 T20 World Cup in South Africa.

Shah Rukh Khan, along with his then nine-year-old son Aryan Khan, was the only Bollywood celebrity who attended that unforgettable match that made India lift the first ICC tournament under MS Dhoni's captaincy. The Men In Blue defeated its arch-rivals by five runs in a thrilling encounter.

READ | Shah Rukh Khan birthday: Swades, Chak De India, Dil Se, movies that prove King Khan's acting prowess

Replying to the individual on Saturday, SRK wrote, "Insha Allah. Would be so much fun feel so proud and happy when India is doing well in sports." The actor, who played the hockey coach Kabir Khan in Shimit Amin's Chak De! India, has always supported national athletes bringing home laurels for the country. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Heyy Babyy, Housefull, Himmatwala: Films directed by Bigg Boss 16 contestant Sajid Khan
Suffering from anemia? Check these 5 foods to increase your hemoglobin level
Rainbow diet: All you need to know about colourful fruits and vegetables
Weight loss, better kidney health: Health benefits of including bananas in your diet
Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Smart TVs from Samsung, Infinix and others with up to 47% off
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Schools in Haryana to be shut today in view of CET exams
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.