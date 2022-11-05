Pathaan star Shah Rukh Khan says he will go to Australia to watch T20 World Cup final if India qualifies

Shah Rukh Khan/File photo

Shah Rukh Khan is all set to make his comeback to the big screen with the action-packed entertainer Pathaan. Slated to release on January 25, 2023, the Siddharth Anand directorial also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Shah Rukh unveiled the teaser of the Yash Raj Films production on his 57th birthday on November 2.

The Pathaan actor frequently hosts #AskSRK sessions on his Twitter accounts in which he wins the internet through his heartfelt answers to the questions posed by the micro-blogging platform users. On November 5, King Khan hosted a similar session when he tweeted, "We all wake up with questions….today I woke up with answers! So thought maybe we could do a #AskSRK for 15 minutes…if you have time to spare please ask."

We all wake up with questions….today I woke up with answers! So thought maybe we could do a #AskSRK for 15 minutes…if you have time to spare please ask. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 5, 2022

One of the netizens asked him, "We saw you in the 2007 final when India won. If we again qualify in the final, can you please go there as a lucky charm?" reminding us of the epic moment when Shah Rukh cheered for the Indian cricket team against Pakistan in the final of the 2007 T20 World Cup in South Africa.

Shah Rukh Khan, along with his then nine-year-old son Aryan Khan, was the only Bollywood celebrity who attended that unforgettable match that made India lift the first ICC tournament under MS Dhoni's captaincy. The Men In Blue defeated its arch-rivals by five runs in a thrilling encounter.

Insha Allah. Would be so much fun feel so proud and happy when India is doing well in sports. https://t.co/zFJMY2ogyU — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 5, 2022

READ | Shah Rukh Khan birthday: Swades, Chak De India, Dil Se, movies that prove King Khan's acting prowess



Replying to the individual on Saturday, SRK wrote, "Insha Allah. Would be so much fun feel so proud and happy when India is doing well in sports." The actor, who played the hockey coach Kabir Khan in Shimit Amin's Chak De! India, has always supported national athletes bringing home laurels for the country.