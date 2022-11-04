Search icon
#BoycottPathaan trends on Twitter: Know why Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone starrer is being trolled

Also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan is being targeted since its teaser release on the actor's birthday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 04, 2022, 03:04 PM IST

Pathaan/File photo

Since the action-packed teaser of Pathaan was unveiled by Shah Rukh Khan on his 57th birthday on November 2, the Siddharth Anand actioner hasn't stopped trending online. The film's first look has largely impressed the audience, however, there is still a section of Twitter users who are asking for a boycott of the film, also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

The hashtag #BoycottPathaan has been trending on the micro-blogging platform for the last two days. Well, some users have shared screenshots of Siddharth's previous film War starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, compared the same with the Pathaan teaser, and pointed out how the filmmaker has rehashed his own movie.

Some more users have said that the VFX in the teaser looks shoddy as one of the user tweeted, "Just imagine if Salman or Akshay would've done such type of scene, every Youtuber would've been talking about how poor CGI is and where is the logic", while another wrote, "Khud ki VFX company hone ke baad bhi ye haal", talking about Shah Rukh's owned Red Chillies VFX.

Twitterati has even brought up past controversies of its star cast. Deepika Padukone's visit to Jawaharlal National University, Delhi after the attack on the university's campus in January 2020 is being used as a reason to boycott Pathaan. The actress reached unannounced to the educational institute to show her solidarity towards the injured students.

READ | Shah Rukh Khan to make documentary on his fandom celebrating Pathaan actor's 57th birthday?

An old video in which John Abraham is talking about secularism in Kerala has also resurfaced on the internet in which the Attack star is heard saying that a temple, church, and mosque are seen within 10 meters of each other without creating any problem. Netizens are miffed with this clip claiming that the actor is indirectly saying that the BJP-led states are not secular. 

And Shah Rukh Khan has always been the target of social media trolls because of his controversial 'intolerance' remarks in 2015 when he had stated 'there's extreme intolerance in the country'. This was the same reason that the superstar's last few releases such as Raees and Zero were also boycotted on Twitter.

Produced by Aditya Chopra under his banner Yash Raj Films, Pathaan releases in cinemas on January 25, 2023.

