Shah Rukh Khan to make documentary on his fandom celebrating Pathaan actor's 57th birthday?

Shah Rukh Khan/Twitter

The superstar Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his 57th birthday on November 2 with his fans as he attended the special #SRKDay event where he cut a huge birthday cake, danced to the beats of Chaiyya Chaiyya, and even gifted his fans a smartwatch. As per the latest report, the Pathaan actor is set to make a special documentary dedicated to his fandom with a special focus on his 57th birthday celebrations.

A source was quoted telling Pinkvilla, "Shah Rukh Khan and his team are making a documentary on the massive fan following that he has earned over his 30-year journey in the industry. The idea is to encapsulate the thoughts of fans, and what makes them travel to Mannat every year on SRK’s birthday. It will also feature some of the fans who traveled from outside India to get a glimpse of Shah Rukh Khan. The shots and mayhem outside Mannat aside, the documentary will also feature some of the fan interactions of SRK on the birthday eve. It’s basically one special package to celebrate SRK at 57."

On his birthday evening, Shah Rukh even took to his social media handles and shared a selfie with the sea of fans outside Mannat, and captioned the click, "It’s so lovely to live in front of the sea, the sea of love that spreads all around me on my birthday...thank u. Grateful for making me feel so special & happy".

On November 2, the actor also unveiled the teaser of his next film Pathaan on his special day. Slated to release on January 25, 2023, the actioner marks SRK's return to the big screen in a full-fledged role after four years and a month as his last theatrical release was Zero in December 2018. The Siddharth Anand directorial also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in lead roles. The action-packed teaser has been trending online since its release.