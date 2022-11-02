Search icon
Pathaan teaser Twitter reaction: Shah Rukh Khan starrer impresses netizens, fans say 'baap baap hota hai...'

Shah Rukh Khan has crashed the internet with the teaser of Pathaan. Check out the havoc SRK's film teaser has created on social media.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 02, 2022, 01:08 PM IST

Pathaan teaser Twitter reactions: Shah Rukh Khan has created mass havoc on social media by launching the teaser of the much-awaited Pathaan. On the occasion of SRK's birthday, the makers of the upcoming actioner gave a perfect gift to Khan's fans and they are going insane with the teaser. Before we see the reactions, let's check out the teaser again. 

Here's Pathaan teaser

Within minutes of the upload, Pathaan took over social media. Netizens are praising the scale and the action of the film, and most importantly they are praising Pathaan as the perfect comeback vehicle for their idol. 

Here are the reactions

Even John Abraham and Deepika Padukone have won the audience. Many users praised John and Deepika as a valuable addition to the film. 

Here are the reactions 

For the past few months, the makers of Pathaan kept the buzz of the film intact by launching the crucial assets of the film on the 25th of every month. Every SRK fan is thrilled to witness the film, and the teaser will take the excitement to a new level. 

READ: Pathaan teaser: Shah Rukh Khan drops first glimpse of upcoming actioner on his birthday

As Shah Rukh Khan turned 58, his fans got a treat from the actor as he greeted them and acknowledged their love. At midnight on November 2, more than 100 fans blocked the road connecting Mannat, and they celebrated the Pathaan star's birthday by bursting crackers. 
 
Known for his timeless charm, and being a public superstar, Khan respected the gratitude of his admirers, and he stood up in the gallery of Mannat to greet his lovers. Shah Rukh welcomed the love of his followers with little AbRam, and he even bowed before their admiration. For a couple of minutes, Shah Rukh Khan was continuously bowing before his fans, and sending them love through kisses. Pathaan will hit cinemas on January 25, 2023. Siddharth Anand's directorial will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. 

 

