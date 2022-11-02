Shah Rukh Khan's thankful note to fans on his birthday: 'Sea of love that spreads all around...'

Credit: Srk/Twitter

On Wednesday, the superstar Shah Rukh Khan, also known as the King of Bollywood, turned 47. A number of his fans gathered outside his bungalow Mannat in order to see a glimpse of the actor on his birthday.

The Pathaan actor took to Twitter and thanked his fans for their wishes. He shared the selfie that he took from the balcony with the crowd gathered outside bumglow and wrote, "It’s so lovely to live in front of the sea…..the sea of love that spreads all around me on my birthday….thank u. Grateful for making me feel so special….& happy."

It’s so lovely to live in front of the sea…..the sea of love that spreads all around me on my birthday….thank u. Grateful for making me feel so special….& happy. pic.twitter.com/cUjOdqptNu — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 2, 2022

Meanwhile,Suhana celebrated the star's special day by sharing a cute, adorable throwback picture. In the picture, we can see little Suhana and Aryan Khan giving a sweet kiss to their hero. Suhana shared the photo on her Instagram, and wrote, "Happy birthday to the bestest friend. I love you the most (heart emoji) @iamsrk."

Shah Rukh Khan has created mass havoc on social media by launching the teaser of the much-awaited Pathaan. On the occasion of SRK's birthday, the makers of the upcoming actioner gave a perfect gift to Khan's fans and they are going insane with the teaser. Before we see the reactions, let's check out the teaser again.

Within minutes of the upload, Pathaan took over social media. Netizens are praising the scale and the action of the film, and most importantly they are praising Pathaan as the perfect comeback vehicle for their idol.