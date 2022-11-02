Search icon
Pathaan: Hrtihik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor react to teaser of Shah Rukh Khan's actioner

Shah Rukh Khan's comeback with Pathaan is been hailed as 'the best birthday gift' by several actors in Bollywood.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 02, 2022, 02:34 PM IST

Alia Bhatt- Pathaan- Hrithik Roshan

Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan has made a bombastic impact, and the teaser of the upcoming actioner is already been considered the first blockbuster of 2023. Apart from SRK's fans, trade, and other netizens, other Bollywood actors are also smitten by the first glance of Deepika Padukone, John Abraham starrer. 

SRK's Dear Zindagi co-star Alia Bhatt found Pathaan a firework and shared the teaser on her Instagram. Alia reviewed the teaser saying, "Just next level"

image

Hrithik Roshan is all in praise for his War's director, next mega project. On his Twitter, Hrithik wrote, "Woah woah woah ! Unbelievable !! Boom." 

Bhumi Pednekar wished Shah Rukh Khan his birthday and shared the trailer by saying, "Happy birthday King @iamsrk. Love you." 

image

Even Ek Villain Returns star Arjun Kapoor is mesmerised by the teaser. He shared his thoughts on Instagram and wrote, "Birthday surprise ho toh aisa. 25th Jan it is." 

image

Janhvi Kapoor's mind is blown away with Pathaan teaser. The Mili star shared the video in and wrote, "Happy birthday King." 
 
image

SRK's Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi co-star Anushka Sharma also commented on the teaser, and wrote, "Woah birthday boy. Super stoked to see you like this! @iamsrk." 

image

The director of Pathaan, Siddharth Anand stated that the craze for a glimpse of Pathaan has been unprecedented. After a long, long time there’s an insane buzz for a film that is genuine and organic. "It’s all due to the superstardom of this one man - Shah Rukh Khan. His fans and we are talking millions of them, have been clamouring for just a peek at him and his film. And thus, there could be no better day to put out the teaser of Pathaan than SRK’s birthday!” Anand said. Pathaan will release in cinemas on January 25, 2023. 

