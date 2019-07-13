Trending#

'Article 15' Box Office: Ayushmann Khurrana starrer declared hit by third Friday

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Article 15 released a week after Shahid Kapoor-Kiara Advani starrer Kabir Singh


Updated: Jul 13, 2019, 05:31 PM IST

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Article 15, which released on June 28, has been widely appreciated across all corners. The movie took an award at London India Film Festival within few days of its release. Director Anubhav Sinha received audience award at the festival.

The movie featuring Ayushmann Khurrana, which has entered its third week, has already managed to earn over Rs. 50 crore despite the ongoing World Cup matches, non-holiday release and no hike in ticket prices. Article 15 collected Rs. 50 crore on July 11, and it has minted Rs. 53.68 crore on third Friday.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the same on his Twitter handle when he wrote, "#Article15 begins Week 3 on a steady note... [Week 3] Fri 1.25 cr. Total: 53.68 cr. India biz." The movie has been declared a hit, if Box Office India is anything to go by.

Read Taran's tweet here:

Apart from Kabir Singh, Article 15 also faced competition from the Hollywood blockbuster franchise Spiderman: Far From Home. Spiderman: Far From Home released a week after Article 15. Directed by Anubhav Sinha, the movie sees Ayushmann Khurrana play a cop for the first time.

