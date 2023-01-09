Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Arjun Kapoor shares his thoughts on Pathaan controversy, says 'everybody has a right to an opinion in a democracy'

Reacting to the Pathaan row, Arjun Kapoor said, "Give the film to the people who can decide what offends them and what doesn’t".

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 09, 2023, 10:28 PM IST

Arjun Kapoor shares his thoughts on Pathaan controversy, says 'everybody has a right to an opinion in a democracy'
Pathaan-Arjun Kapoor/Instagram

Arjun Kapoor is leaving no stone unturned to promote his upcoming film Kuttey, which also stars Radhika Madan, Naseeruddin Shah, Tabu, Shardul Bhardwaj, Kumud Mishra, and Konkona Sen Sharma in lead roles. The crime caper will arrive in theatres this Friday, January 13, a few days ahead of Pathaan, which releases in cinemas on January 25.

Pathaan has been involved in controversy since its teaser launch. First, it was targeted under the #BoycottBollywood campaign, and then, when its first track titled Besharam Rang came out, the sizzling chemistry between Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone irked many ministers, especially the saffron-coloured bikini worn by Deepika in the song video. It has been reported that the film has received several cuts by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for multiple objectionable scenes.

While promoting Kuttey, Arjun shared his thoughts on the Pathaan controversy and told IndiaToday.in, "I think the fact that we are discussing it will give undue advantage to it at this point. We have to trust our censor board and the central government as they operate together. I think everybody has a right to an opinion in a democracy, but we as artists have to do what the film demands and have to stick to that authenticity."

"I don’t think we need to get caught up in a question that gives undue importance to things that create unnecessary banter and chatter. Our job should always be to do what is needed for the film and then give the film to the people who can decide what offends them and what doesn’t. I think we have followed that for a long time. Every film that gets made has to follow a process, even our film is no exception. We should just trust the process and the rules in a democracy", he concluded.

Kuttey marks the directorial debut of acclaimed director Vishal Bhardwaj's son Aasmaan Bhardwaj. Pathaan is helmed by Siddharth Anand who has previously directed actioner blockbusters such as Bang Bang! and War.

READ | Urfi Javed defends Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan amid boycott calls, dances to Besharam Rang in saffron cut-out dress

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Aabha Paul, Neelam Bhanushali, Flora Saini, Anveshi Jain: XXX, Gandii Baat stars who are internet night queens as well
Top 5 companies expected to continue layoffs in Tech sector in 2023
Know Pakistani girl Aayesha of 'Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja' fame through these pics
Bipasha Basu, Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor: Bollywood actresses who embraced motherhood in 2022
Yearender 2022: Fast X, Mission Impossible 7, Aquaman 2, Guardians of the Galaxy 3, upcoming Hollywood movies of 2023
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Noida news: Section 144 imposed in Gautam Buddha Nagar till January 31; What’s allowed, what’s not
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.