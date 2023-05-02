Apurva Asrani thanks Kangana Ranaut for speaking in support of same-sex marriage: ‘Most movie stars have been….’

Headlines

Meet the IITian who leads Rs 87,351 crore company, son of richest man in West Bengal

Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023: iPhone 14, iPad, Mac mini, Apple Watch available on huge discounts; check here

Shah Rukh Khan's new bald look poster from Jawan goes viral: 'Main achha hoon ya bura hoon...'

Who is Neville Roy Singham, US-based millionaire accused of pushing Chinese propaganda in India?

Gurugram: Section 144 lifted as normalcy returns days after communal clashes in Nuh

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Interview | Ishwak Singh reveals how Paatal Lok 2 will be relevant in current political scenario?

Taali trailer: Sushmita Sen's web series showcases struggles of Gauri Sawant's life, fights for transgender rights

Uttar Pradesh: Roof of temple verandah collapses in Agra, minor girl killed

Benefits of momos

Diabetes diet: 8 worst foods for diabetics 

Health benefits of eating dark chocolate

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan spotted at Mumbai airport

Meet 5 doctors, who left practice for UPSC, became IAS officers

Viral Photos: Dipika Kakar gets discharged from hospital, Shoaib Ibrahim poses with baby boy

Interview | Ishwak Singh reveals how Paatal Lok 2 will be relevant in current political scenario?

New mom Ileana D'Cruz has been married to her baby's father; know all about the secret wedding

Pakistan train accident: 25 killed, over 80 injured after train derails in Pakistan's Sindh

Shah Rukh Khan's new bald look poster from Jawan goes viral: 'Main achha hoon ya bura hoon...'

In pics: Sunny Deol chants Hindustan Zindabad, promotes Gadar 2 with Ameesha Patel at Attari-Wagah border

Taali trailer: Sushmita Sen's web series showcases struggles of Gauri Sawant's life, fights for transgender rights

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Apurva Asrani thanks Kangana Ranaut for speaking in support of same-sex marriage: ‘Most movie stars have been….’

Apurva Asrani expresses gratitude to Kangana Ranaut for speaking in support of same-sex marriage.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 02, 2023, 04:51 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Kangana Ranaut was recently seen performing Ganga Aarti in Haridwar. The actress also interacted with the media after the aarti and spoke in support of same-sex marriage. Now, Apurva Asrani who has worked with the actress earlier appreciated her supporting the issue and expressed his gratitude.

On Monday, Apurva Asrani, who is himself in a same-sex relationship, took to his Twitter handle and expressed his gratitude to Kangana Ranaut for speaking in support of same-sex marriage and tweeted, “A person 'canceled' by the 'liberal' media has no right to an opinion right? Even if her statement is humane, brave & timely all at once? Kangana Ranaut speaks for #marriageequality. Something that most movie stars have been shy of doing. From one Queen to another, Thankyou.”

Earlier on Monday, Kangana Ranaut interacted with the media in Haridawar and when asked about her views on same-sex marriage, the actress said, “Jo shaadi hoti hai, woh dil ke rishte hote hai. Jab logo ke dil mil gaye hai baaki kuchh logo ki jo preference hai, use hum kya bol sakte hai (Marriages happen when two hearts meet. And when their hearts have met, who are we to say anything?).”

Apurva Asrani had earlier worked with the actress in the film Simran. He wrote the dialogue and screenplay for the movie led by Kangana Ranaut. The movie’s story revolved around a desi girl in the US who turns into a bungling bank robber. The film was released in 2017 and Kangana’s performance was widely appreciated.

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut will be next seen in the movie Emergency playing the character of Former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The movie is directed by the actress herself and stars Anupam Kher, Satish Kaushik, and Milind Soman in key roles. Other than this, she also has Chandramukhi 2 in the pipeline wherein she will be seen sharing the screen with Raghava Lawrence. 

Read Kangana Ranaut reacts to Salman Khan receiving death threats, says 'there is nothing to fear when....'

 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Nitin Desai death case: FIR registered against Edelweiss Group chairman, four others for alleged abetment of suicide

Weather Update: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in UP, Uttarakhand, MP and other states for next 5 days, check rain forecast

Can regular stress and anxiety impact your fertility?

Petrol and diesel becomes cheaper in Noida, Gurugram, Agra; check latest rates of your city

New Covid variant ‘Eris’ spreading quickly in UK: Symptoms, other details we know so far

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan spotted at Mumbai airport

Meet 5 doctors, who left practice for UPSC, became IAS officers

Viral Photos: Dipika Kakar gets discharged from hospital, Shoaib Ibrahim poses with baby boy

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Elvish Yadav, 25-year-old YouTuber who owns Rs 1.5 crore sportscar, multiple houses

Alia Bhatt looks mesmerising in black saree as she shares photos from Mission Start Ab launch event in Delhi

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE