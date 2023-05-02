Apurva Asrani thanks Kangana Ranaut for speaking in support of same-sex marriage: ‘Most movie stars have been….’

Apurva Asrani expresses gratitude to Kangana Ranaut for speaking in support of same-sex marriage.

Kangana Ranaut was recently seen performing Ganga Aarti in Haridwar. The actress also interacted with the media after the aarti and spoke in support of same-sex marriage. Now, Apurva Asrani who has worked with the actress earlier appreciated her supporting the issue and expressed his gratitude.

On Monday, Apurva Asrani, who is himself in a same-sex relationship, took to his Twitter handle and expressed his gratitude to Kangana Ranaut for speaking in support of same-sex marriage and tweeted, “A person 'canceled' by the 'liberal' media has no right to an opinion right? Even if her statement is humane, brave & timely all at once? Kangana Ranaut speaks for #marriageequality. Something that most movie stars have been shy of doing. From one Queen to another, Thankyou.”

A person 'cancelled' by the 'liberal' media has no right to an opinion right? Even if her statement is humane, brave & timely all at once? Kangana Ranaut speaks for #marriageequality. Something that most movie stars have been shy of doing. From one Queen to another, Thankyou https://t.co/dxE8TjmaYm — Apurva (@Apurvasrani) May 1, 2023

Earlier on Monday, Kangana Ranaut interacted with the media in Haridawar and when asked about her views on same-sex marriage, the actress said, “Jo shaadi hoti hai, woh dil ke rishte hote hai. Jab logo ke dil mil gaye hai baaki kuchh logo ki jo preference hai, use hum kya bol sakte hai (Marriages happen when two hearts meet. And when their hearts have met, who are we to say anything?).”

Apurva Asrani had earlier worked with the actress in the film Simran. He wrote the dialogue and screenplay for the movie led by Kangana Ranaut. The movie’s story revolved around a desi girl in the US who turns into a bungling bank robber. The film was released in 2017 and Kangana’s performance was widely appreciated.

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut will be next seen in the movie Emergency playing the character of Former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The movie is directed by the actress herself and stars Anupam Kher, Satish Kaushik, and Milind Soman in key roles. Other than this, she also has Chandramukhi 2 in the pipeline wherein she will be seen sharing the screen with Raghava Lawrence.

