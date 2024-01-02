Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's daughter Vamika dances happily in viral video; Kareena Kapoor, Taimur turn cheerleaders

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's fan pages have shared Vamika's old unseen photos and videos on social media.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, one of the most powerful couples in India, have avoided their daughter Vamika's photos from being leaked on social media. Also, when some pictures and videos of their kid do make their way to the internet, Vamika's face isn't seen in them. Now, a couple of such pics and clips, taken in 2023, have gone viral on Instagram and Twitter.

In the video, Vamika is seen from the back as she dances happily in her small little frock. Kareena Kapoor Khan cheers for her and passes by along with her son Taimur Ali Khan. In the photo, Vamika is seen posing with her cousins and her face is covered by a red heart emoji.

These photos and video were originally shared by Virat Kohli's sister Bhawna Kohli Dhingra on her Instagram post, in which she included the best moments of 2023. After that, Virat and Anushka's fan pages reshared these clips and made them viral on social media. Fans have claimed that these moments were clicked at Vamika's second birthday bash in January 2023.

Vamika with her cousins and Kareena pic.twitter.com/DeiylrE3Hf — Alaska (@alaskawhines) December 31, 2023

Vamika Dancing pic.twitter.com/cm2LB5PowI — Virat Kohli Fan Club (@Trend_VKohli) December 31, 2023

The star batsman and acclaimed actress tied the knot with each other in December 2017 and welcomed Vamika into their lives on January 11, 2021. The little munchkin will celebrate her third birthday this month. It has been reported that the celebrated couple are expecting their second child soon, but no confirmation has been shared by them yet.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka Sharma will be seen next in the upcoming sports biopic Chakda Xpress, based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The Netflix release will see her comeback to the films after more than five years since her last leading role was in Aanand L Rai's romantic drama Zero in December 2018.



READ | Here's what happened when Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli were invited for dinner by neighbours Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal