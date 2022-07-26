Search icon
Anushka Sharma enjoys 'Desi food' in London, poses with husband Virat Kohli

Anushka Sharma is holidaying with her husband Virat Kohli in London and enjoyed some desi food.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 26, 2022, 08:26 PM IST

Anushka Sharma- Virat Kohli

While enjoying their holidays in London, Anushka Sharma and her husband Virat Kohli, took a moment to relish homegrown food. Sharma and Kohli were spotted enjoying food at an Indian restaurant, Bombay Bustle, and they even acknowledge the fan moment of a chef. 

The duo posed with the chef Surender Mohan, and the master cook shared this precious moment on his Twitter. Surender posted the photo and summarised his experience of serving him by saying, "Happy & honoured to have had the wonderfully warm and pride of India @imVkohli and @AnushkaSharma dine with us @BombayBustle." 

After London, the power couple en route to Paris, and Sharma went on to set 'vacation goals' by sharing picturesque photos from the location. Anushka Sharma gave fans a look inside her hotel room in Paris. With her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, and their daughter Vamika, she is now on holiday. She posted a video of her room and an image of the view from her hotel's balcony on her Instagram Stories.

She had her hair and makeup done in front of a vanity in the video. In the video, her hairstylist Gregory Kaoua can also be seen styling her hair. The actor's all-white room's vintage French windows in the video provided a view of the street. Anushka and Virat Kohli had previously been photographed in London. They went to see American vocalist Krishna Das perform in the British capital. On social media, their photos with fans were also widely shared. Virat took a vacation from the game and skipped the Windies tour.

Anushka, who was last seen in Zero, will next be seen in Chakda Xpress by director Prosit Roy. Based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami, the movie is a sports biography. It will release on Netflix on February 2, 2023.

