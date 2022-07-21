Inside photos of Anushka Sharma's luxurious hotel room in Paris featuring picturesque balcony view

Anushka Sharma/Instagram

Anushka Sharma gave fans a look inside her hotel room in Paris. With her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, and their daughter Vamika, she is now on holiday. She posted a video of her room and an image of the view from her hotel's balcony on her Instagram Stories.

She had her hair and makeup done in front of a vanity in the video. In the video, her hairstylist Gregory Kaoua can also be seen styling her hair. The actor's all-white room's vintage French windows in the video provided a view of the street.

Anushka and Virat Kohli had previously been photographed in London. They went to see American vocalist Krishna Das perform in the British capital. On social media, their photos with fans were also widely shared. Virat took a vacation from the game and skipped the Windies tour.

Anushka, who was last seen in Zero, will next be seen in Chakda Xpress by director Prosit Roy. Based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami, the movie is a sports biography. It will release on Netflix on February 2, 2023.