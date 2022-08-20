Anurag Kashyap reveals no actor in Gangs of Wasseypur earned good money, says 'Huma Qureshi got Rs 75,000'

Credit: File photo

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has revealed that no actor in his films Gangs of Wasseypur earned good money. In his recent interview, the filmmaker said Viacom 18 Motion pictures, who served as the distributor, for considering it loss-making films.

While talking to Tanmay Bhatt, he stated, “There are many stories but I am angry about something there. For Viacom (distributor Viacom 18 Motion Pictures), it is still a loss-making film for Viacom. I used goodwill of my entire lifetime in that picture, but that holds no value. And we know how much the film has earned. But then they say we have not earned that money, Colors has earned it. But then who owns Colors? Viacom sold the film to their own company Colors and said Colors is earning the money. This is a case of insider trading.”

He continued, “No actor in that film earned good money. Richa Chadha got 2 lakh, Huma Qureshi got 75,000, and someone else got 50,000. People got those kinds of money. You got a good movie in less money, but when it made money then you should pay people for it.”

Earlier, when the film completed 7 years in 2019, Anurag took to Twitter and wrote, “7 years back is exactly when my life got ruined. Since then all everyone wants me to do is the same thing over and over again. Whereas I have only been unsuccessfully been trying to get away from that expectation. Anyways hope that “साढ़े साती” is over by the end of 2019.”

The reason why Anurag feels the movie ruined his life is that as a filmmaker, he has tried to move out of the zone but nobody accepts his films of any other genre. Kashyap, of course was mostly joking since his movies like Ugly, Raman Raghav 2.0, Mukkabaaz and even his most recent release Manmarziyaan was received well by the critics and audiences alike. These movies even went on to do fair to good business at the Box Office. His big-budget film Bombay Velvet, however, turned out to be an epic fail.

For the unversed, Gangs of Wasseypur featured Manoj Bajpayee, Pankaj Tripathi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Reema Sen, Piyush Mishra, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Vineet Kumar Singh, Anurita Jha, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Vipin Sharma, Jameel Khan, and Yashpal Sharma, Richa and Huma.