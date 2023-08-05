Headlines

Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah Kashyap locks lips with fiance Shane Gregoire in adorable pics from engagement bash

Aaliyah Kashyap locks lips with fiance Shane Gregoire in romantic pics from engagement bash.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 05, 2023, 04:59 PM IST

Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah Kashyap got engaged to longtime boyfriend Shane Gregoire in May this year. The couple hosted an intimate engagement bash which was attended by several star kids. Aaliyah has now shared adorable pictures from her engagement bash that might leave you awestruck. 

On Friday, Aaliyah Kashyap took to her Instagram and shared some photos from the engagement bash. She shared a couple of pictures flaunting her stunning looks in an elegant ivory lehenga with vibrant floral embroidery by designer Anta Dongre. She styled the lehenga with pastel jewelry and left her hair open.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

She also shared a couple of romantic pictures with her fiance Shane Gregoire. In one of the pictures Shane was seen looking towards Aaliyah and adoring her beauty and in the other picture, the couple were seen sharing a passionate kiss, drowned in love. Aaliyah captioned the post, “about last night.” 

Shane Gregoire reacted to Aaliyah’s post and commented, “My soulmate (heart emoji).” Khushi Kapoor also commented, “crying dying dead.” Netizens also dropped their best wishes for the couple and complimented them for their adorable pics. One of the comments read, “the most beautiful bride and bridegroom. My heart is soo full of love for you two.” Another wrote, “congratulations! You guys are truly a match made in heaven.” Another wrote, “just flawless.” 

Aaliyah Kashyap and Shane Gregoire’s engagement bash was a starry affair with star kids like Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Palak Tiwari, Alaya F, and Anjali Dhawan among others attending the party. 

Aaliyah Kashyap shared the news of getting engaged with long-time boyfriend Shane Gregoire in May on Instagram. Sharing the pics she wrote, “So this happened. To my best friend, my partner, my soulmate, and now my fiance. You are the love of my life. Thank you for showing me what real and unconditional love feels like. Saying yes to you was the easiest thing I've ever done and I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with you, my love. I love you forever and always fiance (still can't believe I get to call you that AAHHHH).” 

While Aaliyah Kashyap is an internet sensation with over 3 lakh followers on Instagram and 1.50 lakh on YouTube, Shane Gregoire is the founder of the software company Rocket Powered Sound which creates innovative tools for music producers.

Read Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap drops engagement photos with fiance Shane Gregoire, flaunts huge diamond ring

