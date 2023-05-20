Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap drops engagement photos with fiance Shane Gregoire, flaunts huge diamond ring

Aaliyah Kashyap-Shane Gregoire/Instagram

Anurag Kashyap and his ex-wife Aarti Bajaj's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap announced her engagement with her boyfriend Shane Gregoire on Instagram on Saturday, May 20. The two of them exchanged rings in Bali, Indonesia, as Aaliyah shared a couple of pictures, the first one in which she is flaunting her huge diamond ring, and the second photo shows the couple passionately kissing each other.

Along with the photos, the 22-year-old Aaliyah penned a lovely note to her fiance that read, "soooooo THIS HAPPENED!!!!! to my best friend, my partner, my soulmate, and now my FIANCÉ! you are the love of my life. thank you for showing me what real & unconditional love feels like. saying yes to you was the easiest thing I’ve ever done & I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you, my love. I love you forever & always Fiance (still can’t believe I get to call you that AAHHHH)".

Reacting to the happy news, her dad Anurag Kashyap commented, "Congratulations", along with three red-heart emojis. He also share her photos on his own Instagram Stories and wrote, "Congratulations @aaliyahkashyap and @shanegregoire. She is all grown up. So much so that she is now engaged (red heart emojis)". Shane shared Anurag's Story and thanked him saying, "Thank you future father-in-law".

Shane also shared their engagement photos on his Instagram and penned a lovely note for Aaliyah as he wrote, "So blessed to be engaged to the love of my life @aaliyahkashyap (red heart emoji) You are the one who I was searching for each and every day before I met you. As soon as I spoke to you that first time, on FaceTime of all places, I immediately recognized you as the girl in my heart. You are my best friend, my fiancé, and my beloved. I love you now & forever, and so blessed to spend the rest of my life with you."





Multiple celebrities such as Sobhita Dhulipala, Janhvi Kapoor, Sunny Leone, Shanaya Kapoor, Pavail Gulati, and Vikramaditya Motwane among others poured in their heartfelt congratulations for the newly-engaged couple.



