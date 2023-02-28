Search icon
Aaliyah Kashyap reacts to being trolled for appealing to raise funds for Imtiaz Ali's daughter Ida's film

Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap defended Imtiaz Ali's daughter Ida Ali for raising funds for her senior thesis film.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 28, 2023, 04:05 PM IST

Aaliyah Kashyap-Ida Ali/Instagram

Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap recently asked people to contribute towards Imtiaz Ali's daughter and her 'bestie/sister' Ida Ali's senior thesis film Red. When an Instagram user trolled her with the remark "the rich asking for money", Aaliyah gave a strong-worded reply to them.

Daughter of Anurag Kashyap and his ex-wife and editor Aarti Bajaj, Aaliyah had put up an Instagram Story with the screenshot and photo of the fundraiser link for Ida's film and wrote, "Hi everyone! My bestie/sister @idaali11 is fundraising for her senior thesis film! It would mean so much if you could contribute any amount." From the photo, one could read the synopsis of the film as, "A trusting girl peaks the interest of a stalker, leading him to an unexpected place."

Kashyap1

Reacting to her Story, an Instagram user sent her a DM (Direct Message) in which they wrote, "The rich asking for money, lol. Irony here is that she's Imtiaz Ali's daughter. Your friend's father has paid for film school. He can definitely produce the film also. Gosh, launching a fundraiser for this is 'peak' nincompoopery and privileged behaviour."

Sharing a screenshot of that message, Aaliyah explained the reason for the fundraiser as she stated, "Lmao. Firstly it's extremely common practice for film students to crowd-fund for their school films. Literally almost all film students do so, especially for their senior films. Secondly, if her father produced her movie, then you would have a problem with it and call it nepotism. and now that she's trying to do it on her own and WANTS to do it on her own that's also apparently an issue?".

Kashyap2

Ida Alia is the daughter of Imtiaz Ali and his estranged wife and producer Preety Ali. The two 'besties' Aaliyah and Ida often share pictures and videos with each on Instagram. Their fathers Anurag and Imtiaz have always respected each other films with the latter also playing the role of Yakub Memon in the former's crime drama Black Friday.

