Sunny Leone says audition for Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy was 'worst exam' of her life: 'Having 10 people staring at you..'

Sunny Leone's next film Kennedy, directed by Anurag Kashyap, will be screened at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival in May this year. The actress plays Charlie in the police noir, which stars Rahul Bhat in the titular role. Kennedy will be showcased as part of the Official Selection in the Midnight Screenings section and is the only Indian film at the 76th edition.

In a recent interview, Sunny recalled how she was 'scared' and 'nervous' when she auditioned for the film, calling the process as 'the worst exam' of her life. Talking to Galatta Plus, the actress had said, "I went in expecting maybe it was going to be him and a producer. But it was his entire team and it's mainly all female and they're all sitting in the room. The ADs, the assistants, everyone is sitting in this room. I'm giving this audition, so nervous. Don't know why, I'm very nervous, I'm scared because it's outside of my comfort zone."

"Having 10 people staring at you, thinking these people are judging you on the spot and are going to say yes or no. Then once it was finished, he turned to his team, which then became even more scary. He said, 'So guys what do you think?' I was like, this is the worst exam I have taken in my entire life. He was very happy. It was good, it was unanimous. I passed the test", she concluded.

After the Cannes announcement, Leone put out a small video on her social media accounts sharing her thoughts in which she said, "I am so excited and so proud of the entire team. Anurag Kashyap, you are a miracle worker, a saint, and an angel. Thank you so much for making me a part of this film. Thank you, everybody, for all the love. This means so much to me. The journey I have been through has been absolutely amazing and this has been absolutely the most spectacular thing that has ever happened in my career."



