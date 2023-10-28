Anupam Kher says 'I did not have to fake my emotions' for The Kashmir Files, reacts to Allu Arjun winning National Award

Anupam Kher expressed his feelings about not winning the Best Actor National Award for his performance in The Kashmir Files.

Anupam Kher has expressed discontent with losing the Best Actor National Award to Allu Arjun. In the recent 69th National Film Awards, Allu Arjun won the Best Actor award for his performance in Pushpa Part One: The Rise. Veteran actor Kher was also considered a strong contender for the Best Actor, due to his performance in The Kashmir Files. However, Allu won the award, and Anupam Kher shared his view about it on a public forum.

On Thursday, Anupam attended the literary festival Abhivyakti organised by the Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA) in Pune. While interacting with the media, Anupam first shared his excitement about the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22. As per ANI, he said, "Whether I am invited or not, I will go on the day of the sthapana." Later, he discussed his role as Kashmiri Pandit in Vivek Agnihotri's film and said that he did not need to “fake my emotions” while playing the role. “My role in Kashmir Files was soulful as I did not have to depend on acting. I did not have to fake my emotions. I try and bring truth in my emotions as some roles do not require honesty of that level because it requires craft."

Kher further added that his performance was worthy of a National Award, but he also said that everyone who won the awards fully deserved them. Talking about Allu Arjun winning the Best Actor trophy, Anupam said, "I applauded Allu Arjun (who got the National Award for Best Actor) when I saw Pushpa in a theatre. I had tweeted about it." Anupam further added that he is allowed to feel bad about not getting the award and he is allowed to express it.

About the 69th National Film Awards

The 69th National Film Awards 2023 was held on Tuesday, October 17, in New Delhi’s Vigyan Bhawan. Hindi film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect won the National Award for Best Feature Film. Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon shared the Best Actress prize for their roles in Gangubai Kathiawadi and Mimi, respectively. South superstar Allu Arjun was judged the best actor for the Telugu film Pushpa: The Rise. The Kashmir Files, directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, also won the Nargis Dutt Award for best film on national integration. The award for best popular film providing wholesome entertainment went to the Telugu version of the multilingual film RRR.

