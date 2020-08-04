Ankita Lokhande shares another cryptic post amid demands for CBI probe in Sushant Singh Rajput death

In a cryptic note shared on her Instagram on Tuesday, Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande said that she is "listening to my higher self".

The picture that she shared read, "They wanted me to be a million things in this Earthly lifetime, and to each, I bowed and said 'Not for me I am on the Priestess Path, Goddess born and I cannot be swayed. I follow the journey of my heart and the singing of my soul; I cannot be bought, and I cannot be sold'."

It has been a few weeks that Ankita has been posting some cryptic messages for her fans, especially after Sushant's father KK Singh filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty, her family, and Sushant's manager Shruti Modi for abetting his suicide.

Recently, Ankita in an exclusive chat with Zee News Editor-In-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary spoke at length about how she could have probably saved Sushant and will fight now so that he gets the justice he deserves.

She had said, "He used to find happiness in playing guitar, in dancing, I used to see that happen, I used to let him do it. I wish I was there to stop him from taking such an extreme step. I would have at least tried to save him. I would have tried my best. If I was near him, even now, if we were together, I like to think he would have been happy."

Further speaking about blaming Rhea after allegations against her, Ankita said, "I don't want to blame anyone. I used to be happy that he is doing so well for himself but for the last year I had a feeling he is not happy. It was probably my sixth sense."