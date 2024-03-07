Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Animal writer Sourabh Gupta reacts to controversies, Ranbir Kapoor's 'pad change' dialogue: 'Cinema mein mardon ko..'

Centre declares terror mastermind Mohammad Qasim Gujjar as designated terrorist: Amit Shah

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's big announcement ahead of Lok Sabha polls: Electricity subsidy extended till...

India vs England 5th Test: IND 135/1 at stumps on day 1, Rohit, Yashasvi score fifties; ENG 218 all out

Maha Shivratri 2024 Fasting rules: Dos and Don'ts to keep in mind for Shiv puja

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

India vs England 5th Test: IND 135/1 at stumps on day 1, Rohit, Yashasvi score fifties; ENG 218 all out

How DriveX is Revolutionizing the Pre-Owned Two-Wheeler Market in India

Shukra Pradosh Vrat coincides with Maha Shivratri: Know timings, rituals, significance

IPL finals which finished in last over

Foods to eat after meal to boost metabolism

Miss World 2023: Unknown facts about Sini Shetty

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

IPL 2024: All Time Greatest IPL 11 Without Rohit Sharma & AB de Villiers? | Cricket Show | Podcast

Indian Classical Dancer Amarnath Ghosh Shot Dead In US, Actress Devoleena Tweet About The Incident

Meet Bansuri Swaraj, Sushma Swaraj's Daughter, Who's Making Her Lok Sabha Debut

Maidaan trailer: Coach Ajay Devgn takes India into 'golden era of football' with his team of underdogs

This Indian show with no star beat Dunki, Animal, Railway Men in top 10 most-watched series, films on Netflix globally

Meet Akshay Kumar's heroine who worked as background dancer, one show changed her life, now owns 2 restaurants, earns...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Animal writer Sourabh Gupta reacts to controversies, Ranbir Kapoor's 'pad change' dialogue: 'Cinema mein mardon ko..'

Animal writer Sourabh Gupta addressed the criticism Ranbir Kapoor's film faced, which included promoting toxic masculinity, problematic dialogues, and even Islamophobia.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Mar 07, 2024, 05:45 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

article-main
A poster of Animal, Sourabh Gupta (Image source: IMDb, Twitter)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal isn't the highest-grossing A-rated film of Bollywood, but arguably, the most debated film of recent times as well. Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial has been criticised for its 'regressive' portrayal of alpha males, for its controversial dialogues, especially Ranbir's 'Lick my shoe' and 'Pad change' lines. 

The writer of Animal Sourabh Gupta has defended his films against the criticism and backlash received. At FICCI Frames, Sourabh interacted with a panel of writers, including Ghazal Dhaliwal, and Hitesh Kewalya, moderated by Anjum Rajabali. During the panel discussion, Ghazal criticised Animal for promoting Islamophobia and portraying inferior female characters. She even slammed Ranbir's 'Pad change' dialogue, calling it distasteful and offensive. 

Sharing his thoughts about having full faith in his film, Sourabh said, "I have learnt this courage of believing in our story and making it with full conviction from Sandeep (Reddy Vanga). Jo humari kahani hai aur uske kirdaar hai sirf uska haath pakad kar chale." Sourabh defended the controversial lines of the film, and said, "Cinema ke saath mardon ko sanitary napkin ki importance samjhana, cigarette peena, sharab peena kharab hai woh samjhana, itna bojh padh gaya hai, cinema jhuk gaya hai sir. Hum thoda maza karte hai na. I respect the criticism, but I don't think at any point I felt ki humari film ka yeh interpretation hoga." 

Trying to put a rest to the ongoing debates, and criticism, Sourabh added, "Humare pass ek kahani thi, humne ek film banai, humne uss kirdaar ko ek tarike se dikhana chaha, aur Hollywood mein aisi kai filmein aayi like Scarface, The Godfather, hum unn filmeon ki bahut tarif karte hai. Aap iss film ko film ki taur pe rehne de, and chill- yeh badiya shabd hai." 

Sourabh even reacted to the criticism Animal faced for 'spreading Islamophobia' through barbaric villain Abrar Haq (Bobby Deol), and said that if Abrar is an Animal, Rannvijay (Ranbir), is a bigger animal, and he is a Hindu, but no one objected. Animal also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Prem Chopra in key roles.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

The Karan: An Experienced Spiritual healer, reader and counsellor

Mukesh Ambani backed smart city near Delhi-NCR to host weapon plant, to help Indian Army with…

Pakistan's 'youngest' vlogger receives YouTube play button, viral video shows his priceless reaction

This film made in Rs 20 crore with no superstars, heroine, all new actors, is fastest to earn Rs 100 crore in industry

Meet Mughal King whose one decision destroyed India

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Nysa Devgan, John Abraham arrive at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar, 5 celeb couples set to embrace parenthood in 2024

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement