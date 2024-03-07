Animal writer Sourabh Gupta reacts to controversies, Ranbir Kapoor's 'pad change' dialogue: 'Cinema mein mardon ko..'

Animal writer Sourabh Gupta addressed the criticism Ranbir Kapoor's film faced, which included promoting toxic masculinity, problematic dialogues, and even Islamophobia.

Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal isn't the highest-grossing A-rated film of Bollywood, but arguably, the most debated film of recent times as well. Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial has been criticised for its 'regressive' portrayal of alpha males, for its controversial dialogues, especially Ranbir's 'Lick my shoe' and 'Pad change' lines.

The writer of Animal Sourabh Gupta has defended his films against the criticism and backlash received. At FICCI Frames, Sourabh interacted with a panel of writers, including Ghazal Dhaliwal, and Hitesh Kewalya, moderated by Anjum Rajabali. During the panel discussion, Ghazal criticised Animal for promoting Islamophobia and portraying inferior female characters. She even slammed Ranbir's 'Pad change' dialogue, calling it distasteful and offensive.

Sharing his thoughts about having full faith in his film, Sourabh said, "I have learnt this courage of believing in our story and making it with full conviction from Sandeep (Reddy Vanga). Jo humari kahani hai aur uske kirdaar hai sirf uska haath pakad kar chale." Sourabh defended the controversial lines of the film, and said, "Cinema ke saath mardon ko sanitary napkin ki importance samjhana, cigarette peena, sharab peena kharab hai woh samjhana, itna bojh padh gaya hai, cinema jhuk gaya hai sir. Hum thoda maza karte hai na. I respect the criticism, but I don't think at any point I felt ki humari film ka yeh interpretation hoga."

Trying to put a rest to the ongoing debates, and criticism, Sourabh added, "Humare pass ek kahani thi, humne ek film banai, humne uss kirdaar ko ek tarike se dikhana chaha, aur Hollywood mein aisi kai filmein aayi like Scarface, The Godfather, hum unn filmeon ki bahut tarif karte hai. Aap iss film ko film ki taur pe rehne de, and chill- yeh badiya shabd hai."

Sourabh even reacted to the criticism Animal faced for 'spreading Islamophobia' through barbaric villain Abrar Haq (Bobby Deol), and said that if Abrar is an Animal, Rannvijay (Ranbir), is a bigger animal, and he is a Hindu, but no one objected. Animal also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Prem Chopra in key roles.