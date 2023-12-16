Headlines

Animal box office collection day 15: Ranbir Kapoor-starrer is unstoppable, collects Rs 484 crore in two weeks

Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal earned Rs 7.50 crore on day 15, the total tally now stands at Rs 484 crore.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 16, 2023, 08:45 AM IST

Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, starring Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol is all set to enter Rs 500 crore club in India. The film has earned Rs 484 crore within just two weeks of its release, without a doubt, Animal is performing exceptionally well at the box office.

As per early estimates by sacnilk.com, Ranbir Kapoor-starrer earned Rs 7.50 crore on day 15, the total tally now stands at Rs 484 crore. The film had an overall 14.23% Hindi Occupancy on Friday, December 15, 2023. Meanwhile, Sunny Deol has reviewed brother Bobby Deol’s film Animal which starred Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and said there are certain things that he didn’t like in the film.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

While speaking to PTI, he said, “I am genuinely happy for Bobby. I have watched Animal, and I liked it, it's a nice film. There are certain things that I did not like, which I don't like in many films including my own films. But that's as a person I have the right to like or not like but in totality it is a nice film. The music is very good and it goes hand in glove with the sequences. Bobby has always been Bobby, but now he is Lord Bobby.”

Sunny Deol has reviewed brother Bobby Deol's film Animal which starred Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and said there are certain things that he didn't like in the film.

While speaking to PTI, he said, “I am genuinely happy for Bobby. I have watched Animal, and I liked it, it's a nice film. There are certain things that I did not like, which I don't like in many films including my own films. But that's as a person I have the right to like or not like but in totality it is a nice film. The music is very good and it goes hand in glove with the sequences. Bobby has always been Bobby, but now he is Lord Bobby.”

