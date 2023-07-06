Anil Sharma breaks silence on Ameesha Patel's claims about his alleged mismanagement during Gadar 2 shoot

Stills of Anil Sharma and Ameesha Patel

Director-producer Anil Sharma has finally broken the silence about the allegations made by his Gadar 2 actress Ameesha Patel. Last week Ameesha Patel alleged her Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma for the mismanagement issues and lapses that took place during the production of the upcoming film by the latter production house.

While interacting with Dainik Bhaskar, Anil asserted that he has no clue why Ameesha said all of this. "All I would like to say is that this is all false. None of it is true." Sharma even thanked Patel as she made his production house famous. "What can be bigger than this? I thank her for making our new production house famous," Anil said.

On June 30, Ameesha Patel opened up about the difficulty the cast and crew had to face during the shoot of the upcoming film, due to the mismanagement of Anil Sharma and his production house. Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel-starrer, Gadar 2 is among the awaited releases in August. However, the team had to face some difficulties to complete the film, and it was even reported in the media.

Ameesha alleged that director-producer Anil Sharma's mismanagement led to several issues, including unpaid bills for food, travel and accommodations. The actress thanked Zee Studios for stepping in, rectifying production issues, and assuring the completion of the film. On Twitter, Ameesha shared four tweets highlighting the issues crew members faced during the Chandigarh schedule.

In one of her tweets, Ameesha wrote, "Another concern of fans has been about certain incidents regarding ANIL SHARMA PRODUCTIONS to have taken place in regards to the final schedule of GADAR 2 that took place end May in CHANDIGARH." In the second tweet, Ameesha thanked Zee Studios and called them a professional company, "There were certain queries that many technicians like makeup artists, costume designers n others etc did not receive their rightful remuneration and dues from ANIL SHARMA PRODUCTIONS! Yes, they did not! But @ZeeStudios_ stepped in and made sure all dues were settled as they are a very professional company."

Gadar 2 is the direct sequel to the 2001 blockbuster, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. Gadar 2 will release in cinemas on August 11 with Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, Rajinikanth's Jailer, Akshay Kumar's OMG 2, and Chiranjeevi's Bholaa Shankar.