Anil Kapoor reveals son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor convinced him to sign Slumdog Millionaire, Dil Dhadakne Do

The father-son duo of Anil Kapoor and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor are currently busy promoting their upcoming neo-noir Thar slated to premiere on Netflix on May 6. Since its trailer release, the gritty thriller has built up expectations among people as Anil and Harsh will be sharing screen space for the very first time.

During one of the promotional interviews, the Mr. India actor revealed that it was his son Harsh who pushed him to sign two of the most critically acclaimed films in the former's career - Danny Boyle's multiple Oscar-winning Slumdog Millionaire and Zoya Akhtar's dysfunctional family drama Dil Dhadakne Do.

In an interview with Film Companion, while talking about his son Harsh, Anil said, "He makes me look cool. In the past, there are multiple scripts, like Dil Dhadakne Do, Slumdog Millionaire, not that 100% it was him (Harsh), but definitely he did psych me into doing both those films and giving me a different perspective."

The Malang actor even continued to share that he did have apprehensions about playing Priyanka Chopra's father, but the Mirzya actor then Anil shared that his son convinced him by saying, "You are not the real-life father, you are playing the role, you are playing the character. Dad, just do it, forget about it. It's a no-brainer". Harsh himself jokingly added, "Zoya Akhtar and Danny Boyle, really, it's such a hard decision."



Coming to Thar, the Netflix film traces the journey of Siddharth (Harsh), an antique dealer in a remote village in Rajasthan that has of late been witness to a series of violent killings. As the local cop Surekha Singh (Anil) investigates these killings, he crosses paths with Siddharth. Apart from Harsh and Anil, Thar also stars Satish Kaushik, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Jeetendra Joshi.