Thar trailer: Anil Kapoor unites with son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor for gritty Netflix thriller

The trailer of the upcoming Netflix thriller 'Thar', starring the father-son duo of Anil Kapoor and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor in the leading roles, was released on Monday, April 18. Set to premiere on May 6 on the OTT platform, the Raj Singh Chaudhary directorial fuses Spaghetti Western with rustic Rajasthan.

'Thar' traces the journey of Siddharth (Harsh), an antique dealer in a remote village in Rajasthan that has of late been witness to a series of violent killings. As the local cop Surekha Singh (Anil) investigates these killings, he crosses paths with Siddharth. Sharing the trailer on their social media handles, Anil and Harsh wrote, "Mysteries and mirages, twists and turns. In the heart of an unforgiving desert, unfolds a gritty thriller, unlike any other. #TharOnNetflix".

Talking about the film, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor shared, "The wait is almost over and we're very excited to be handing our film over to audiences all over the world . We've paid attention to the little details and they have added up to create a world and a narrative that is unique. Netflix is the perfect platform for Thar to reach audiences globally who will connect with the film."

Sharing his experience of working on the film, the Mr. India actor said, "I love working with young and new talent and with Thar bringing onboard young actors and filmmakers it gives me a completely different perspective on films. Returning to Netflix after AK vs AK and the audiences across the globe it traveled to, I can't wait for Thar to premiere on the streaming service and for it to reach people across continents since it's a unique story that audiences anywhere will enjoy."



Thar also stars veteran actor Satish Kaushik, who has delivered many successful films with Anil Kapoor in the 1980s and 1990s, Dangal star Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Sacred Games actor Jeetendra Joshi.



(With inputs from IANS)