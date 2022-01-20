Boney Kapoor remembers first day of shooting for 'Mr. India'; shares UNSEEN photos with Sridevi, Anil Kapoor

The cult superhero film Mr. India, starring Anil Kapoor, late actors Sridevi and Amrish Puri in lead roles, was produced by Boney Kapoor and Surinder Kapoor, Anil and Boney's father. Boney Kapoor took to Instagram on Wednesday 19 January and dropped a video with unseen pictures from the sets of the film.

Sharing some lovely moments from behind-the-sets, Boney Kapoor wrote, "It was this day in 1985 that we started shooting for Mr India, sharing some moments from the making of the film." He chose the song 'Karte Hain Hum Pyaar Mr. India Se' from the film's soundtrack as the audio for the clip.



Anil Kapoor portrayed Arun Verma, a street violinist taking care of ten orphans whose life changes when he becomes the superhero Mr. India after he gains the power to become invisible from his late father's scientific device. Sridevi as journalist Seema Sahni plays his love interest and helps him in the fight against India's topmost criminal Mogambo, portrayed by Amrish Puri. 'Mogambo Khush Hua' became an iconic dialogue after the film's release.

Shekhar Kapur, who has also made critically acclaimed films like 'Masoom' and 'Bandit Queen' directed the science-fiction film 'Mr. India'. Aftab Shivdasani, who made his debut as a child artist with the 1987 film, also dropped a comment under the video that read, "Can never forget those days Boney ji, timeless. Thank you for this cult film." The actor was last seen in the 2021 spy thriller web series 'Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story' on Disney+ Hotstar.

For the unversed, Boney Kapoor had later married Sridevi in 1996 and the couple was blessed with two daughters, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. Sridevi had passed away after accidentally drowning in the bathtub in 2018. Boney keeps sharing beautiful throwback pictures and videos with the late actress on his Instagram handle.