Bollywood

Anil Kapoor opens on working as spot boy in his teens, says he loved 'getting them snacks'

Before making it big in films, Anil worked as a spot boy in his early teens and shopped hardware for the shoot.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 15, 2022, 08:06 AM IST

Anil Kapoor has completed 39 years in the film industry, and there is no one as energetic or enthusiastic about work as Mr India star. Before making it big in films, Anil tapped other aspects of the production as well. Surprisingly, Kapoor also worked as a spot boy during his teens. 

While speaking to Bollywood Bubble about his journey, Anil revealed that he decided to work after his father, producer Surinder Kapoor fell ill. "We came to know he has heart issues, and in those days heart issues were a very big thing. That was kind of a turning point, I said 'I have to now start working and let my dad chill.' I was pretty young, around 17-18 years old."

Further, he was quipped about the odd jobs he did before making big in the industry. Anil denied calling it 'odd' jobs, as he enjoyed doing it. "I wouldn't call them odd jobs because I loved doing them, like waking up the actors, picking them up, fetching them from the airport, dropping them to the location, looking after them, getting them the right snacks and then the tea breaks. So all these kinds of odd jobs I did." Kapoor continued, "Then of course... I was upgraded to doing a bit of shopping hardware for the shoot, and then scouting for locations. Fixing and negotiating the prices for the locations." 

Kapoor also worked as a casting director, and he zeroed in the cast for his father's production Hum Paanch. "I was casting director for Hum Paanch, that's the first time my name appeared in the titles where I was mentioned as the casting director. After that, I did my course of acting. I was doing roles from 1977 to 1982. I did Telugu films and I did Kannada films, and then, of course, Woh Saat Din happened." On the work front, Anil was last seen in JugJugg Jeeyo. 

