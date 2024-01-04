Anil Grover on him, brother Sunil Grover working with Shah Rukh back-to-back in Jawan, Dunki: 'Now papa-mummy are left'

Anil Grover talks about his role in Dunki, working with Shah Rukh Khan, and following in brother Sunil's footsteps.

Actor Anil Grover made a mark with his supporting role in Rajkumar Hirani’s recent release Dunki. The film, which stars Shah Rukh Khan, features Anil as one of the five main characters, alongside Shah Rukh, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Vikram Kochhar. Days after the release and success of the film, Anil speaks to DNA about the film, its reception, and more.

Dunki has been receiving praise from critics and fans alike. Talking about the best compliment he has received for his work so far, Anil says, “Shah Rukh sir told me once that I was doing good. On the last day of shoot, Raju sir said my shot was coming out really well. I asked him if he was trying to console me, but he said it was genuine, so that was a good compliment. My family is happy, which is always special.”

Anil’s brother Sunil Grover is a known name in the industry. Coincidentally, Shah Rukh’s last film before Dunki – Jawan – featured Sunil in a supporting role. When we joke about the Grovers ‘monopolisig’ SRK, the actor jokes back, “Now, after this papa and mummy are left. Now, we are seeing we get an opportunity, they will also work with Shah Rukh sir in something.” The actor then adds, “But seriously, this was a big moment, big opportunity, for me and bhaiya too. It’s a treat to work with Shah Rukh sir. I had pinched myself when I got this part. I could not believe it.”

Elaborating on his experience of working with Shah Rukh in Dunki, Anil says the superstar was always supportive and considerate to everyone around him. Recalling an incident from the shoot, he says, “There is a scene in the film where I have to fall flat on the ground but I couldn’t do it properly because the surface was very hard. My knees and elbows hurt. After a few takes, somebody told Shah Rukh sir that I wasn’t as free with the fall. He came, got elbow pads and knee pads for me from his vanity, and then told me to do it. Then, I could do it freely. It’s just a small gesture but shows his concern for you. This is just one instance and there were many more throughout the shoot. I got a lot of support from his side.”

While it’s too soon to judge Dunki’s impact on the audience and Anil’s career at large, the actor says there have been tell-tale signs of change already. “Now, when I enter the lift, the liftman greets me with a good morning at least,” jokes the actor, before adding, “Yes, things have changed. People are texting me, praising me. Even some relatives who wouldn’t pick my calls earlier are now calling themselves. I hope it is the same on the professional front too.”