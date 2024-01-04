Anil Grover on him, brother Sunil Grover working with Shah Rukh back-to-back in Jawan, Dunki: 'Now papa-mummy are left'

Headlines

Britney Spears says she will 'never return to the music industry', calls reports of new album 'trash'

DNA TV Show: Will there be third war in world after twin blasts in Iran?

ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year 2023 nominees revealed; Indian players dominate the list

Manoj Bajpayee to contest 2024 Lok Sabha election from Bihar? Actor reveals 'yeh baat...'

This company laid off entire staff in 120 seconds on Google Meet call, know why

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Britney Spears says she will 'never return to the music industry', calls reports of new album 'trash'

DNA TV Show: Will there be third war in world after twin blasts in Iran?

ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year 2023 nominees revealed; Indian players dominate the list

10 most spiciest dishes of India

Simple habits for students to improve memory

10 most alcoholic drinks in the world

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: 5 times Sanjana Sanghi impress fans in Indian ensemble

Kiara Advani to Deepika Padukone, celeb-inspired red outfit ideas for Christmas party

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kiara Advani raise glam quotient at Umang 2023

Nevada Judge Mary Kay Holthus Attacked By Defendant During Sentencing In Las Vegas Courtroom

Horrific! Fire Breaks Out In Teaching Block Of Delhi AIIMS, No Casualties Reported

Iran Bomb Updates: 103 Killed In Twin Bomb Blasts Near Iran General Qasem Soleimani's Tomb

Britney Spears says she will 'never return to the music industry', calls reports of new album 'trash'

Netizens think Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol’s fight scene in Animal is copied from this Bollywood movie

This Bollywood actress to reportedly make her Kannada debut with Yash in Toxic

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Anil Grover on him, brother Sunil Grover working with Shah Rukh back-to-back in Jawan, Dunki: 'Now papa-mummy are left'

Anil Grover talks about his role in Dunki, working with Shah Rukh Khan, and following in brother Sunil's footsteps.

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated: Jan 04, 2024, 01:40 PM IST

article-main
Anil Grover in Dunki, Sunil Grover in Jawan
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Actor Anil Grover made a mark with his supporting role in Rajkumar Hirani’s recent release Dunki. The film, which stars Shah Rukh Khan, features Anil as one of the five main characters, alongside Shah Rukh, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Vikram Kochhar. Days after the release and success of the film, Anil speaks to DNA about the film, its reception, and more.

Dunki has been receiving praise from critics and fans alike. Talking about the best compliment he has received for his work so far, Anil says, “Shah Rukh sir told me once that I was doing good. On the last day of shoot, Raju sir said my shot was coming out really well. I asked him if he was trying to console me, but he said it was genuine, so that was a good compliment. My family is happy, which is always special.”

Anil’s brother Sunil Grover is a known name in the industry. Coincidentally, Shah Rukh’s last film before Dunki – Jawan – featured Sunil in a supporting role. When we joke about the Grovers ‘monopolisig’ SRK, the actor jokes back, “Now, after this papa and mummy are left. Now, we are seeing we get an opportunity, they will also work with Shah Rukh sir in something.” The actor then adds, “But seriously, this was a big moment, big opportunity, for me and bhaiya too. It’s a treat to work with Shah Rukh sir. I had pinched myself when I got this part. I could not believe it.”

Elaborating on his experience of working with Shah Rukh in Dunki, Anil says the superstar was always supportive and considerate to everyone around him. Recalling an incident from the shoot, he says, “There is a scene in the film where I have to fall flat on the ground but I couldn’t do it properly because the surface was very hard. My knees and elbows hurt. After a few takes, somebody told Shah Rukh sir that I wasn’t as free with the fall. He came, got elbow pads and knee pads for me from his vanity, and then told me to do it. Then, I could do it freely. It’s just a small gesture but shows his concern for you. This is just one instance and there were many more throughout the shoot. I got a lot of support from his side.”

While it’s too soon to judge Dunki’s impact on the audience and Anil’s career at large, the actor says there have been tell-tale signs of change already. “Now, when I enter the lift, the liftman greets me with a good morning at least,” jokes the actor, before adding, “Yes, things have changed. People are texting me, praising me. Even some relatives who wouldn’t pick my calls earlier are now calling themselves. I hope it is the same on the professional front too.”

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet the girl who is set to become leader of North Korea after dictator Kim Jong Un

Truck drivers' protest turns violent in Surat; policeman thrashed, 23 held

Meet man who left village with Rs 100, worked as a cleaner, now has net worth of Rs 200 crore, his business is…

South Korean opposition leader Lee Jae-myung stabbed in neck during visit to Busan

WTC points table: Updated World Test Championship standings after India’s thumping win over South Africa

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: 5 times Sanjana Sanghi impress fans in Indian ensemble

Kiara Advani to Deepika Padukone, celeb-inspired red outfit ideas for Christmas party

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kiara Advani raise glam quotient at Umang 2023

Sshura Khan poses with Arbaaz Khan's son, Salman Khan and family; newlyweds share inside photos from nikaah ceremony

In pics: Neha Dhupia, Kajal Aggarwal, Shriya Saran take their kids to India premiere of Masha and the Bear Live

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE