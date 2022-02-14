Angad Bedi reveals he took loan ‘just to impress’ Neha Dhupia for marriage

Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia, who got married in May 2018 are parents to two children, are quite active on social media. They often share family pictures on social media so that their fans can also see them

In a recent interview, Angad revealed that he did not have a lot of money when he wanted to impress Neha for marriage. Therefore, he took a loan in order to buy his first car so that he can impress Neha. While speaking to Curly Tales, Angad said, I want to marry her when I met her. He stated, “Yaar, isse shaadi karni hai, paise toh hai nahi (I want to marry her but I have no money).’

He further said that she used to travel in BMW therefore, i had to buy a car at least. Angad said, "I was like, ‘Yeh BMW mein ghoomti hai, at least ek gaadi toh thodi upar ki leni padegi".

So he 'saved some money, got a loan, and bought my first car just to impress her.' After buying his first car, he then made ‘some more money’ and saved it. However, Neha took her time to say yes to him. Neha said, “It had nothing to do with the car, I promise you, and it had nothing to do with anything. It is just, when the time is right.”

Hearing this Angad said, my car was good, it was nice. “Come on, she is a heroine, she has made a good name, so you have to level up, right? Thodi na main DTC bus mein ghumaunga,” he mentioned.

The actor also clarified that there is nothing ‘wrong with being in a DTC bus either’.