Ananya Panday says comments on her body still make her feel insecure, shares how she deals with social media trolls

Ananya Panday has opened up about how she deals with trolling and comments on her body.

Actress Ananya Panday has opened up on stll feeling insecure about her body and being affected by comments on it online. In a new interview, the actress also spoke about how she deals with this negativity, which has forced her to be more ‘ruthless’ on social media.

Ananya made her Bollywood debut with Student of the Year 2 in 2019 and has since then appeared in a few successful films. The actress, known for her petite frame, has spoken about her body image issues in the past and said that growing up, she used to be conscious about how she looked. Now, in a new interview with Elle India, the Gehraiyaan actress has said that the feeling has not dissipated.

“I still feel insecure about my body, and it’s always different—sometimes, it is sparked by a comment somebody made about your body and other times, it’s just how you feel about yourself on a particular day,” the actress said.

In another part of the same interaction, Ananya also addressed trolling and negativity on social media, something actors and other celebrities have had to deal with increasingly of late. She said she has become more ruthless in managing that negativity. “Which is why I’ve started muting and unfollowing pages that make me feel anxious, sad, or unhappy in any way—I have grown quite ruthless,” shared Ananya.

Ananya was last seen in the Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Dream Girl 2, where she was the female lead. The actress was praised by critics for taking on a slightly different role of a small town girl, away from her usual urban Gen Z characters. The film was a success at the box office too, grossing Rs 140 crore. In 2024, Ananya will be making her web series debut with the Prime Video show Call Me Bae. In addition, she will also be seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, which also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.