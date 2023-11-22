Headlines

Ananya Panday says comments on her body still make her feel insecure, shares how she deals with social media trolls

Israel approves cease-fire deal with Hamas; 50 out of 240 hostages to be freed

'Gautam Singhania beat up, kicked his daughter Niharika and myself for..': Estranged wife's shocking allegation

'We will continue until...': Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu says war against Hamas will not stop after cease-fire

Sunny Deol breaks down, cries on stage after Rajkumar Santoshi's statement on his career and talent at IFFI Goa

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Israel approves cease-fire deal with Hamas; 50 out of 240 hostages to be freed

'Such a useless husband': Vicky Jain brutally trolled for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand in Bigg Boss 17

Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Fruits, medicines delivered to trapped workers via 6-inch pipeline

PCOS: Things to eat and avoid in your daily diet

7 superfoods to power your diet

Fruit and vegetable peels that are safe to eat

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding venue Leela Palace, where events cost Rs 2 crore, rooms 1 lakh per night

In pics: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s first official appearance as husband and wife

In pics: Ranbir Kapoor cuts birthday cake, celebrates his special day with media, fans

Shocking Video! Yemen’s Houthi Rebels Share Chilling Clips Of Hijacking An India-Bound Ship

Israel Hamas War: Hezbollah Launches 25 Rockets, 3 Suicide Drones In Northern Israel, Worries US!

At Least Two Dead, 10 Injured After Under-Construction Stadium Collapses In Telangana

Sunny Deol breaks down, cries on stage after Rajkumar Santoshi's statement on his career and talent at IFFI Goa

Slept on footpaths on empty stomach, danced at parties for food, once decided to end his life; do you know this star?

Not Amrish Puri, but this popular actor was signed for Mogambo in Mr India, Anil Kapoor had him replaced as...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Ananya Panday says comments on her body still make her feel insecure, shares how she deals with social media trolls

Ananya Panday has opened up about how she deals with trolling and comments on her body.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 22, 2023, 08:01 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Actress Ananya Panday has opened up on stll feeling insecure about her body and being affected by comments on it online. In a new interview, the actress also spoke about how she deals with this negativity, which has forced her to be more ‘ruthless’ on social media.

Ananya made her Bollywood debut with Student of the Year 2 in 2019 and has since then appeared in a few successful films. The actress, known for her petite frame, has spoken about her body image issues in the past and said that growing up, she used to be conscious about how she looked. Now, in a new interview with Elle India, the Gehraiyaan actress has said that the feeling has not dissipated.

“I still feel insecure about my body, and it’s always different—sometimes, it is sparked by a comment somebody made about your body and other times, it’s just how you feel about yourself on a particular day,” the actress said.

In another part of the same interaction, Ananya also addressed trolling and negativity on social media, something actors and other celebrities have had to deal with increasingly of late. She said she has become more ruthless in managing that negativity. “Which is why I’ve started muting and unfollowing pages that make me feel anxious, sad, or unhappy in any way—I have grown quite ruthless,” shared Ananya.

Ananya was last seen in the Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Dream Girl 2, where she was the female lead. The actress was praised by critics for taking on a slightly different role of a small town girl, away from her usual urban Gen Z characters. The film was a success at the box office too, grossing Rs 140 crore. In 2024, Ananya will be making her web series debut with the Prime Video show Call Me Bae. In addition, she will also be seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, which also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Professor Arnold Dix, tunnel expert in charge of rescuing 41 trapped workers from collapsed Uttarkashi tunnel

Elevate your outdoor look with these artificial grass

Nidhhi Agerwal is all set to star in her new OTT thriller flick "AKIDO"

Vaibhavi Merchant recalls being 'amused' by Besharam Rang controversy: 'There are far more things...' | Exclusive

SC to hear today pleas of Tamil Nadu, Kerala govts on 'delay' by Governors in giving assent to bills

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding venue Leela Palace, where events cost Rs 2 crore, rooms 1 lakh per night

In pics: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s first official appearance as husband and wife

In pics: Ranbir Kapoor cuts birthday cake, celebrates his special day with media, fans

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share glimpse of ‘Chadha-Chopra war’ from ‘not-so traditional’ pre-wedding rituals

In pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks stunning as she walks the ramp in gorgeous golden gown at Paris Fashion Week

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE