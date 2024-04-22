Twitter
Bollywood

Amitabh Bachchan buys 10,000 sq ft land in Alibaug worth Rs...

Amitabh Bachchan reportedly bought a 10,000 sq ft land parcel in Alibaug for Rs 10 crore.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Apr 22, 2024, 03:54 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Amitabh Bachchan
Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan reportedly bought a 10,000 sq ft land in Alibaug, near Mumbai, for Rs 10 crore from The House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL).

According to the Hindustan Times, the actor bought the plot in a 'project called A Alibaug, a 20-acre plotted development in Alibaug that was launched in April last year.'The transaction was registered last week. 

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan's look in the intriguing teaser of 'Kalki 2898 AD' left his son and actor Abhishek Bachchan impressed. On Sunday, the makers shared the teaser of Amitabh's look from the sci-fi dystopian film during the thrilling Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

The 21-second teaser started with Big B marking presence in warm earthy tones. He was seated in a cave, engaged in prayer to a Shiva linga. He was covered with bandages.

In the brief clip, one can also see a young kid asking Big B, 'Kya tum bhagwan ho, kya tum marr nahi sakte? Tum Bhagwan ho? Kaun ho Tum? To which his character replied, "Dwapar yug se Dash avatar ki pratiksha kar raha hoon main, Dronacharya ka putra Ashwatthama." (Since the Dwapar Yug, I have waited for the Dasavatar.) Being his father's biggest cheerleader, Abhishek took to X and shared a first glimpse of the film and wrote, "THE BOSS!!!!"

The sci-fi flick is helmed by Nag Ashwin, known for his directorial works such as 'Yevade Subramanyam' and 'Mahanati'. The film is touted to be a mythology-inspired sci-fi extravaganza set in the future. Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani are also a part of the 'Kalki' world. 'Kalki 2898 AD' made waves after its groundbreaking debut at San Diego Comic-Con last year, earning massive global acclaim.

(With inputs from ANI)

