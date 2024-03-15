Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Amitabh Bachchan admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital, undergoes angioplasty

NEET MDS 2024: SC refuses to postpone exams, extends internship cut-off date to…

Apple iPhone users in India under ‘high risk’, sensitive information may be leaked, government issues warning

Meet Indian actress, who charges Rs 5 crore for 50-second ad; and it’s not Alia, Deepika, Katrina, Kareena or Samantha

Meet IPS officer who cracked UPSC at 22, without coaching, her AIR was...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Amitabh Bachchan admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital, undergoes angioplasty

NEET MDS 2024: SC refuses to postpone exams, extends internship cut-off date to…

Apple iPhone users in India under ‘high risk’, sensitive information may be leaked, government issues warning

Yodha public review: ‘Best action star’ Sidharth Malhotra impresses fans in 'paisa vasool' film

Foods to keep your kidneys healthy

Superfoods to reduce joint pain

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

From Dhoom 2 and War to Fighter, how Hrithik Roshan came to embody Bollywood’s Greek God

Streaming This Week: Murder Mubarak, Main Atal Hoon, Bramayugam, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

T20 World Cup 2024 News: BCCI Not Considering Virat Kohli For The WC, Ajit Agarkar May Take Action

Big Breaking: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar May Resign, BJP-JJP Alliance In Trouble

Breaking News: CAA Implemented Across India, Centre Notifies Citizenship Amendment Act Rules

Meet Indian actress, who charges Rs 5 crore for 50-second ad; and it’s not Alia, Deepika, Katrina, Kareena or Samantha

Amitabh Bachchan admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital, undergoes angioplasty

Murder Mubarak review: Homi Adajania's maddening puzzles, clues in Pankaj, Sara, Karisma-starrer will keep you hooked

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Amitabh Bachchan admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital, undergoes angioplasty

Amitabh Bachchan was admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital on Friday morning where he underwent angioplasty

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Mar 15, 2024, 02:10 PM IST

article-main
Amitabh Bachchan
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Amitabh Bachchan was reportedly hospitalised in Mumbai in the early hours of Friday. The veteran actor was, as per reports, taken to Mumbai’s Kokilaben Hospital, where he underwent an angioplasty. Reports have stated that the procedure was not serious and the actor is recovering. Amitabh even took to social media later in the day to post a message of gratitude.

As per an India TV report, the Kokilaben Hospital that the actor's angioplasty was not done on his heart but on some clot in his leg. He is currently recovering in the hospital. A timeline for when Amitabh would be discharged and go home was not immediately shared.

The actor took to Twitter on Friday afternoon with a message that simply read, “In gratitude ever”. Many fans of the actor reacted to the tweet wishing him good health. However, the news of his hospitalisation had not been broken till then.

Earlier this year, a rumour had claimed that Amitabh was unwell and in critical condition. However, independent fact checks conducted by various news organisations found the claims to be misleading. The actor, however, has faced numerous health concerns in the recent years. Last year, while shooting Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD (then called Project K), he suffered an injury that caused him to pause work for a while. The 81-year-old did recover and resume shooting a few weeks later, even returning to film Kaun Banega Crorepati later in the year.

Kalki 2898 AD will be the actor's next release. It also stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan, and has bee described as the most expensive Indian film made till date. Amitabh will also be featuring in Rajinikanth's next, reuniting with the south superstar after over three decades. The film also stars Fahadh Faasil and Rana Daggubati.

The DNA App is now available for download on the Google Play Store. You can find the app here

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Mumbai win 42nd Ranji Trophy title, beat Vidarbha by 169 runs

Rs 200 crore watch collection of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's son Anant Ambani

This laser weapon can destroy drones, hit coin from a kilometre, single fire costs...

Apple iPhone 15 available at just Rs 16999 in Flipkart sale after Rs 51000 off, cheaper than Apple iPhone 14

Murder Mubarak review: Homi Adajania's maddening puzzles, clues in Pankaj, Sara, Karisma-starrer will keep you hooked

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Dhoom 2 and War to Fighter, how Hrithik Roshan came to embody Bollywood’s Greek God

Streaming This Week: Murder Mubarak, Main Atal Hoon, Bramayugam, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement