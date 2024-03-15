Amitabh Bachchan admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital, undergoes angioplasty

Amitabh Bachchan was admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital on Friday morning where he underwent angioplasty

Amitabh Bachchan was reportedly hospitalised in Mumbai in the early hours of Friday. The veteran actor was, as per reports, taken to Mumbai’s Kokilaben Hospital, where he underwent an angioplasty. Reports have stated that the procedure was not serious and the actor is recovering. Amitabh even took to social media later in the day to post a message of gratitude.

As per an India TV report, the Kokilaben Hospital that the actor's angioplasty was not done on his heart but on some clot in his leg. He is currently recovering in the hospital. A timeline for when Amitabh would be discharged and go home was not immediately shared.

T 4950 - in gratitude ever .. — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 15, 2024

The actor took to Twitter on Friday afternoon with a message that simply read, “In gratitude ever”. Many fans of the actor reacted to the tweet wishing him good health. However, the news of his hospitalisation had not been broken till then.

Earlier this year, a rumour had claimed that Amitabh was unwell and in critical condition. However, independent fact checks conducted by various news organisations found the claims to be misleading. The actor, however, has faced numerous health concerns in the recent years. Last year, while shooting Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD (then called Project K), he suffered an injury that caused him to pause work for a while. The 81-year-old did recover and resume shooting a few weeks later, even returning to film Kaun Banega Crorepati later in the year.

Kalki 2898 AD will be the actor's next release. It also stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan, and has bee described as the most expensive Indian film made till date. Amitabh will also be featuring in Rajinikanth's next, reuniting with the south superstar after over three decades. The film also stars Fahadh Faasil and Rana Daggubati.

