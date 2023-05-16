Amid controversies, Adah Sharma-starrer The Kerala Story to soon cross Rs 150 crore

The Kerala Story

Adah Sharma’s film The Kerala Story will soon cross Rs 150 crore as the film is expected to earn Rs 147 crore in just 11 days. As per the report, Sudipto Sen’s film is estimated to earn Rs 9.50-10.50 crores net on Monday.

As per Sacnilk.com, The Kerala Story will soon enter Rs 150 crore club in just 12 days. The Kerala Story continues its dream run at the box office as the film has earned over Rs 50 crore in the second weekend with its second Sunday seeing the highest single-day collection yet, earning Rs 23.75 crore on its tenth day since its release on May 5.

Sharing the box office numbers on his social media handles, trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on Monday, May 15,"#TheKeralaStory crosses HALF-CENTURY in *Weekend 2* [Fri to Sun]… Records its *highest single day* number on [second] Sun Inches closer to ₹150 cr, speeding towards ₹ 200 cr [Week 2] Fri 12.35 cr, Sat 19.50 cr, Sun 23.75 cr. Total: ₹ 136.74 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice".

Apart from Adah Sharma, The Kerala Story also stars Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani, and Sonia Balani in key roles. The Sudipto Sen directorial has been mired in controversies since its teaser release last year over its questionable claims that 32,000 Hindu women from Kerala were forcibly converted to Islam in recent years.

The Kerala Story has been called a propaganda piece by opposition leaders, including Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who also banned the film in her state. Tamil Nadu multiplex owners have also stopped the film's screenings. In contrast, it has been endorsed by PM Modi and declared tax-free in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.



