HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Amid separation rumours with Abhishek Bachchan, did Amitabh Bachchan unfollow Aishwarya Rai Bachchan? Netizens react

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan don't follow each other on Instagram, it has sparked controversy on social media.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 09, 2023, 02:06 PM IST

Reports from various media sources suggest that Amitabh Bachchan has apparently stopped following his daughter-in-law, actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, on Instagram. Amitabh currently follows a select group of 74 individuals on the platform, including Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Virat Kohli, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, and Navya Naveli Nanda, among others.

However, Aishwarya only follows her husband, Abhishek, on Instagram. This has sparked controversy on social media, one of them wrote, "Amitabh Bachchan has never followed Aish. However, Aish has never followed him too." The second one said, "He never followed her in the first place."

The third one said, "U cannot unfollow somebody u never followed." The fourth one said, "He never followed her in the first place." The fifth one said, "Was he ever following her? He has always been an egotistical man - he wouldn't follow her if she didn't follow him back. It's only strange if he followed her before and now has unfollowed."

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai have been making headlines not for good reasons, reports suggesting that they are parting ways are going viral on social media. Fans are concerned about the news.

One of the Reddit users shared the photo and wrote, "Abhishek isn't wearing his wedding ring anymore in his recent appearances, up until now he has always worn it. Now, I beleive rumours." Meanwhile, Abhishek was spotted at an event without wearing his wedding ring. The photo is going viral on social media and netizens are reacting to it. One of them wrote, “I saw someone on Twitter mention this too. No idea how true this is but I always thought that a divorce is impossible in a bachchan khandan. Did not expect this.”

Abhishek isn't wearing his wedding ring anymore in his recent appearances, up until now he has always worn it.
byu/vinnyy19 inBollyBlindsNGossip

The second one said, “Till Amitabh is alive he will never allow it.” The third person commented, “I mean the the Bachchan family is only powerful because of Amitabh without him they’ll probably fade into the background. They’ll still obviously still be super rich but no longer have power.”

 

