Headlines

DNA TV Show: Analysis of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's remarks on women's education

Allu Aravind's 'who was Yash before KGF' comment draws flak on internet, netizens ask 'what is your son's identity?'

Gurugram: 2 dead, 12 injured as sleeper bus catches fire on Delhi-Jaipur highway

Mukesh Ambani, India's richest man was not born in India, know other surprising facts about Reliance Industries owner

NZ vs SL, Bengaluru weather forecast: Rain to end New Zealand's hopes of reaching World Cup 2023 semi-final?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

DNA TV Show: Analysis of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's remarks on women's education

Allu Aravind's 'who was Yash before KGF' comment draws flak on internet, netizens ask 'what is your son's identity?'

Mukesh Ambani, India's richest man was not born in India, know other surprising facts about Reliance Industries owner

7 foods that cleanse your liver

Top fielders in World Cup 2023

8 hidden beaches in India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kartik Aaryan, Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao attend special screening of Bejoy Nambiar's Kaala

Tamannaah Bhatia turns heads with her sensuous look in sexy backless dress, netizens call her ‘killer beauty’

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor wraps up Ulajh, says her upcoming film is 'deeply and coincidentally intertwined' with her life

Maxwell's 201* Highlights: Maxwell's 'One Leg' Heroics Help Australia Qualify For Semis | AUS vs AFG

Bigg Boss17: From Vicky Jain To Abhishek Kumar, Aishwarya's fights in the house are getting worse

Delhi air pollution: Is Odd-even scheme cancelled? Supreme court calls it 'mere optics'

Allu Aravind's 'who was Yash before KGF' comment draws flak on internet, netizens ask 'what is your son's identity?'

'Uske khud ke karm hai': Former BB OTT 2 contestant Avinash Sachdev reacts to Elvish Yadav's snake venom controversy

Tiger 3 first review out: Salman Khan-starrer hailed as 'solid thriller' with 'flawless' performances by cast

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Allu Aravind's 'who was Yash before KGF' comment draws flak on internet, netizens ask 'what is your son's identity?'

Filmmaker and Allu Arjun's father, Allu Aravind made a shocking statement about the KGF star and it has not gone well with Yash's fans.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 08, 2023, 11:51 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Allu Arjun's father, producer Allu Aravind made a shocking statement about Kannada actor Yash. Recently, Allu Aravind attended the teaser launch of Kotabommali PS, and during the press conference, the filmmaker discussed the impact of actors’ fees on the film’s budget. Allu Aravind opened up about stars hiking their remuneration after a hit film, and how it impacts the budget of a film.

While sharing his thoughts, Allu Aravind gave an example of Yash and reportedly asserted that the Kannada star became a pan-India star after the blockbuster KGF franchise. Aravind also asserted that KGF worked because of his performance and the budget allocated towards the production. As per media reports, Allu Aravind said, "A person who is the lead actor in a movie, gets 20 to 25 percent of the amount of that movie in the form of remuneration. However, it cannot be said that the budget for the movie will increase only because of their remuneration. Irrespective of who the actors are, investments are made there because the movie should be made big.”

Aravind shared an example of Yash, and added, "Who was Yash before the release of the KGF movie? Why did that movie make noise? It was that richness that led to the success of the movie. This is just one example. Whoever the hero of the movie is, it is because of the making that it attracts the audience." 

Here's the video

Allu Aravind's comments on Yash didn't go well with his fans. Several moviegoers slammed the veteran filmmaker, and a few even called his son Allu Arjun privileged. An internet user wrote, "Yash came to Industry without background and his father was a bus driver and Allu Arjun came from his father's support. Now everyone decides who is great." Another internet user wrote, "Nepo kid father. What is your son's identity." There has been no reaction from Yash's side, as the actor is busy with his professional commitments. Allu Arjun, on the other side will be seen in Pushpa 2: The Rule

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Not Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Nagarjuna, Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Thalapathy Vijay, this is the richest actor in South India

ENG vs NED: Chris Woakes informs on-field umpire of faulty helmet to avoid timed out dismissal, pic goes viral

India's 'biggest flop' was made in 45 crore, couldn't even earn 1 lakh; released incomplete with 0 promotions because...

Watch: Ratan Tata once refused to attend an event organised by King Charles due to...

This superstar returned money to distributors after his movie flopped badly, 20 years later same film became hit in...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kartik Aaryan, Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao attend special screening of Bejoy Nambiar's Kaala

Tamannaah Bhatia turns heads with her sensuous look in sexy backless dress, netizens call her ‘killer beauty’

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor wraps up Ulajh, says her upcoming film is 'deeply and coincidentally intertwined' with her life

Streaming This Week: Bambai Meri Jaan, Kaala, Bhola Shankar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Mouni Roy sets the internet on fire in glittery little black dress, Disha Patani calls her 'super hot'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE