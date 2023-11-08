Allu Aravind's 'who was Yash before KGF' comment draws flak on internet, netizens ask 'what is your son's identity?'

Filmmaker and Allu Arjun's father, Allu Aravind made a shocking statement about the KGF star and it has not gone well with Yash's fans.

Allu Arjun's father, producer Allu Aravind made a shocking statement about Kannada actor Yash. Recently, Allu Aravind attended the teaser launch of Kotabommali PS, and during the press conference, the filmmaker discussed the impact of actors’ fees on the film’s budget. Allu Aravind opened up about stars hiking their remuneration after a hit film, and how it impacts the budget of a film.

While sharing his thoughts, Allu Aravind gave an example of Yash and reportedly asserted that the Kannada star became a pan-India star after the blockbuster KGF franchise. Aravind also asserted that KGF worked because of his performance and the budget allocated towards the production. As per media reports, Allu Aravind said, "A person who is the lead actor in a movie, gets 20 to 25 percent of the amount of that movie in the form of remuneration. However, it cannot be said that the budget for the movie will increase only because of their remuneration. Irrespective of who the actors are, investments are made there because the movie should be made big.”

Aravind shared an example of Yash, and added, "Who was Yash before the release of the KGF movie? Why did that movie make noise? It was that richness that led to the success of the movie. This is just one example. Whoever the hero of the movie is, it is because of the making that it attracts the audience."

Here's the video

Allu Aravind's comments on Yash didn't go well with his fans. Several moviegoers slammed the veteran filmmaker, and a few even called his son Allu Arjun privileged. An internet user wrote, "Yash came to Industry without background and his father was a bus driver and Allu Arjun came from his father's support. Now everyone decides who is great." Another internet user wrote, "Nepo kid father. What is your son's identity." There has been no reaction from Yash's side, as the actor is busy with his professional commitments. Allu Arjun, on the other side will be seen in Pushpa 2: The Rule