Bollywood

Alia Bhatt, Vikramaditya Motwane, Siddharth Roy Kapur pledge to support diversity, women representation in Bollywood

Prominent personalities from Bollywood, including filmmakers Shakun Batra, Gayatri and Pushkar, Supriya Menon, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Sudha Kongara, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana, Nikkhil Advani, Vikramaditya Motwane, Hansal Mehta with Alia Bhatt supported diversity and women's representation in Bollywood

article-main
DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 26, 2023, 07:14 PM IST

In the latest report of O Womaniya, researched and curated by media consulting ﬁrm, Ormax Media, the study evaluated the statistical journey of women in various facets of content production, marketing and corporate leadership within India’s entertainment industry. 
 
On the back of the report, various leaders from the industry voiced their support and took pledges to improve female representation in entertainment. Alia Bhatt, who has recently won the National Film Award for a female-led film Gangubai Kathiawadi, and has also turned a producer with another female-forward narrative Darlings said, “I pledge to continue to promote diversity in my production projects.” Meanwhile, filmmaker Shakun Batra said, “I pledge to promote diversity in my projects, to continue collaborating with and supporting intimacy professionals to ensure sets are a safe space for all.” Tahira Kashyap Khurrana, writer, director & author said, “I pledge to tell women’s stories with a narrative which is unique to them.” 
 
Supriya Yarlagadda, producer & executive director, of Annapurna Studios said, “We at Annapurna, are the first studio and production house to establish an ICC in the Telugu film industry. We shall continue with our endeavour to promote diversity in our productions and include women in writer’s rooms. Our environment is constantly evolving to support more women in the workplace.” Gayatri & Pushkar, filmmakers said, “We pledge to continue to promote diversity in our projects, to continue to include women in writer’s rooms, and to continue to follow the government-mandated PoSH guidelines and have an ICC within the organisation." 
 
This year, the report analyzed 156 films and series, across streaming and theatrical releases in 2022 in 8 Indian languages (Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Punjabi, Bengali and Gujarati) to arrive at a comprehensive picture of the change that the industry has seen since 2021. 
 
Key findings of the report include
 
Creative Talent – Only 12% of the 780 HOD positions analyzed across key departments of direction, cinematography, editing, writing, and production design were held by women. 
 
Content – While in 2021, 55% of the properties analyzed passed the Bechdel Test1, the number has gone below the halfway mark to 47% now. Series and films like Guilty Minds, Four More Shots Please! Season 3, Delhi Crime Season 2, Maja Ma, Gangubai Kathiawadi, among others, emerged as the properties with the maximum scenes to pass the Bechdel Test.
 
Marketing – Women still get only 27% of talk time2 in trailers; the number is the highest for streaming films with 33% talk time in trailers being allocated to women. Series and movies like Hush Hush, Gehraiyaan, The Fame Game, Ammu, A Thursday, Sita Ramam, among others, performed the best with at least 50% of talk time in trailers given to female leads.
 
Corporate Talent – Of the 135 Director/ CXO positions studied across 25 top M&E firms in India, only 13% were held by women.
