Alia Bhatt, Sharvari’s YRF spy film to be directed by this filmmaker; it’s not Ayan, Siddharth Anand or Karan Johar

As Alia Bhatt and Sharvari gear up to play female agents in the next film from the YRF spy universe, Aditya Chopra locks down the director for the film.

Alia Bhatt is all set to be the first female agent from India in the next film of YRF spy universe. The action film will also star Sharvari Wagh and now Aditya Chopra has also locked down the director for the film.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, a source told the entertainment portal that not Siddharth Anand, Ayan Mukerji, or Karan Johar, but Shiv Rawail will direct Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in the next spy film. The source said, “The Railway Men is among the most appreciated shows in the digital world and Aditya Chopra feels that Shiv has all the potential to spearhead the first female spy film of his ambitious universe. Aditya Chopra and Shiv Rawail have been discussing the association for a while now and the things are now on the paper.”

The source further added, “Adi is confident that he is the best director to helm the young female-led action entertainer from the YRF Spy Universe that stars Alia Bhatt in the lead with Sharvari. It’s an ambitious film for all the stakeholders and the makers will be leaving no stone unturned to make it a big theatrical attraction for the audience. There will lot of surprises in this yet-to-be-titled spy saga as the idea is to add new flavor to the already existing universe.”

Shiv Rawail is best known for directing one of the most loved and watched OTT series The Railway Men which starred K.K. Menon, R Madhavan, Babil Khan, and Divyenndu. The show was based on the railway's role in the Bhopal Gas Tragedy. The YRF spy universe kicked off with Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif’s Tiger in 2012, followed by Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, and finally Tiger 3. Now, the next in the universe is Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR-starrer War 2 which will be helmed by Ayan Mukerji.

