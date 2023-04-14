Alia Bhatt shares unseen lovable photos with Ranbir Kapoor on first anniversary; Karan Johar, Mouni Roy react

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor/Instagram

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor fell in love during the shoot of their film Brahmastra. After dating for a couple of years, the two tied the knot on April 14 last year at Ranbir's home Vastu in Pali Hill, Mumbai. As the couple celebrates their first wedding anniversary on Friday, the Gangubai Kathiwadi actress shared some of the special moments that she has shared with the Sanju actor.

She dropped three images that exude happiness and love. The first picture is from the couple’s Haldi ceremony in which Ranbir is seen holding Alia cutely as the two smile with their faces smeared with haldi. The second picture shows Alia beaming with happiness as Ranbir got down on one knee and proposed to her in Kenya.

And the third image is from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s engagement bash. In the image, we can see the two brimming ear to ear. Ranbir and Alia seemed lost in each other’s eyes while dancing together. "Happy day", is how Alia captioned the clicks, which have now gone viral on the internet.

Several celebrities took to the comments section and wished the couple on their special day. Mouni Roy, who worked with them in Ayan Mukerji's fantasy adventure epic Brahmastra, wrote, "Happy first you both'. Karan Johar, who was one of the few people from the industry who attended their wedding, dropped several red hearts emojis.

Last year itself, Ranbir and Alia were also blessed with a baby girl, who they chose to name Raha. Neha Dhupia wrote, "Alia, Ranbir, Raha", with a red heart emoji. Zoya Akhtar, who directed Alia Bhatt in Gully Boy, also dropped a couple of red heart emojis. "Happy anniversary to both you cuties", wrote Bipasha Basu.



