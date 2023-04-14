Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt wedding anniversary: Inside photos of couple's home Vastu where they tied the knot last year

As Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt celebrate their first wedding anniversary on Friday, April 14, here is a look at their classy and aesthetic home Vastu where they tied the knot last year.
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot with each on April 14, 2022, in the presence of their family members and close friends at Ranbir's palatial home Vastu. The couple was blessed with a baby daughter named Raha Kapoor in November 2022.
As the couple celebrates their first wedding anniversary today, here are the inside photos from their stunning Mumbai home with Raj Kapoor's portrait, Barcelona jersey, and more. The interiors of their home have been done by Rupin Suchak and his team under the Goizargi interior design studio.
1. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's grand living room with Barcelona jersey
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's home Vastu has a spacious living room with the jersey of their favourite football club Barcelona hanging on one of the walls. The couple has some of the commercials right here.
2. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's bedroom with classy interiors
The couple, who shared the screen space for the first time in Ayan Mukerji's blockbuster fantasy adventure epic Brahmastra last year, have a beautiful bedroom with classy interiors including white linens and light-coloured walls.
3. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's study with Raj Kapoor's portrait
Ranbir Kapoor's grandfather and iconic actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor's black and white portrait can be seen inside their study. The Rockstar actor is named after his grandfather as his full name is Ranbir Raj Kapoor.
4. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's spacious balcony
On their wedding date, Ranbir and Alia revealed that they had spent the last 5 years of their relationship at their favourite spot in their home - the balcony and they decided to tie the knot there itself.
5. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's library and awards section
Ranbir and Alia's Vastu has a special wooden library, seen on the left side, and a special section dedicated to their awards, seen on the right, with multiple Filmfare black statuettes kept on top.