Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt wedding anniversary: Inside photos of couple's home Vastu where they tied the knot last year

As Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt celebrate their first wedding anniversary on Friday, April 14, here is a look at their classy and aesthetic home Vastu where they tied the knot last year.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot with each on April 14, 2022, in the presence of their family members and close friends at Ranbir's palatial home Vastu. The couple was blessed with a baby daughter named Raha Kapoor in November 2022.

As the couple celebrates their first wedding anniversary today, here are the inside photos from their stunning Mumbai home with Raj Kapoor's portrait, Barcelona jersey, and more. The interiors of their home have been done by Rupin Suchak and his team under the Goizargi interior design studio.