Alia Bhatt shares first post after pregnancy announcement on Instagram, fans say 'glowing mommy'

Days after announcing it in an Instagram post, Alia Bhatt has uploaded pictures of herself taking a solo walk and loving it.

Recently, Alia Bhatt made headlines when she revealed that she and her husband Ranbir Kapoor are expecting a child. Days after announcing it in an Instagram post, she has uploaded pictures of herself taking a solo walk and loving it.



She captioned the post as, "Nothing a walk with yourself can’t fix."

Check out the post here:

The post got many comments with people saying that she is donning that pregnancy glow.





Bhatt is presently filming in London for her Hollywood first movie opposite Gal Gadot. Even though Alia has a busy schedule, she always makes time for her family. The actress was recently seen enjoying a special supper at a restaurant with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Babita Kapoor, Riddhima Sahni, Armaan Jain, and Manish Malhotra. Alia has gotten all the spotlight since Neetu Kapoor posted a carousel of photos of the Kapoor family's time together.

While breaking the good news, Alia uploaded a picture, where the actress is seen getting her sonography done while her husband Ranbir is seen looking at the baby on the screen. "Our baby.......Coming soon," she wrote as the image's caption. She added an infinity sign, a red heart emoji, and a star emoticon below the caption.



In a second photo of the carousel post, Alia dropped an image of a mama and papa lion cuddling their cub.



Meanwhile, Alia and Ranbir's friends from the industry such as Karan Johar, Parineeti Chopra, Rakul Preet Singh, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Tiger Shroff and Mouni Roy among many others took to the comment section to congratulate the couple.