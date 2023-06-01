Alia Bhatt’s grandfather Narendra Razdan passes away at 93, actress pens heartbreaking tribute: 'Until we meet again...'

Narendra Razdan with Soni Razdan, Alia Bhatt, and Shaheen Bhatt

Alia Bhatt’s maternal grandfather and Soni Razdan’s father Narendra Razdan has passed away at the age of 93. Alia confirmed the demise in a moving tribute she paid to her grandfather on social media on Thursday. Razdan had been hospitalised last week in Mumbai and was reported to be in a critical condition.

The actress shared a video of Razdan from one of his recent birthdays, where he was cutting the cake with Ranbir Kapoor and later speaking into the camera. The actress wrote a long note in her grandpa’s memory, calling him her ‘hero’. The actress wrote, “My grandpa. My hero! Played golf till 93; Worked till 93; Made the best omelette; Told the best stories; Played the violin; Played with his great granddaughter; Loved his cricket; Loved his sketching; Loved his family & till the very last moment.. loved his life!”

Concluding her note on a heartfelt note, Aliaa wrote, “My heart is full of sorrow but also full of joy .. because all my grandpa did is give us joy & for that feel blessed and grateful to have been brought up by all the light he had to give! Until we meet again.”

Alia's post received lots of messages of condolences and support from her friends in the industry as well as fans. Filmmaker Karan Johar wrote, "Sending you a massive hug." Last week, Alia had cancelled her appearance at the IIFA Awards in Dubai to return to Mumbai after Razdan had been hospitalised.