Alia Bhatt brutally trolled for heavily photoshopping pics from Gucci event, see 'before and after' pics

Alia Bhatt at Gucci Cruise 2024

Alia Bhatt is currently in Korea for an event organised by fashion label Gucci, for which she is a global brand ambassador. While her outing has been praised for her fashion and her appearance in general, a few aspects of Alia’s appearance at the event have come uncer criticism too. The latest from this saga is the actress allegedly sharing photoshopped pictures of herself from the event.

On Wednesday, Alia took to Instagram to share pictures of herself from the event, where she posed in front of the venue and also sat with other guests, including K-pop star IU. In one of the pics that Alia shared, she can be seen seated on a chair with other guests from the event.

On Thursday, few internet sleuths unearthed the original picture from image agency Getty and found that there were several glaring dissimilarities between the two. The comparison between the two pictures was shared on th subreddit Bolly Blinds N Gossip with the title: ‘Original vs Photoshopped pic posted by Alia’. The poster wrote, “Check the changes in the face, arm shape and legs - the bench line is curved near her leg which is a clear indication of photoshop.”

Many other users on the sub concurred with the original poster’s analysis and added observations of their own from the pictures. One wrote, “It's not at all subtle. There's so much difference between the insta pics and the actual event pics that come out.” Another added, “Oh my. So many changes. For me, it's like one of those spot the difference games/pictures lol. The angle of the face, the hands, legs, have all been tampered with.”

Many criticised Alia for changing her picture so much for social media. One comment read, “She looks like a caricature.” Another user wrote, “This is exactly why people get mad at Alia and her team. There is so much work behind the scenes to make her look and appear a certain way, that it's manipulation at this point.”

Alia is in Seoul for the Gucci Cruise 2024. As the fashion house’s newest global ambassador, she attended the event in a little black dress, which she paired with a transparent bag. The actress was also trolled for carrying an empty bag, something she even acknowledged in her Instagram post.