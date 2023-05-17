'Yes the bag was empty:' Alia Bhatt's sassy reply shuts down trolls who mocked her for transparent bag at Gucci event

Stills of Alia Bhatt from Seoul

Alia Bhatt has reacted to trolls mocking her recent public appearance in Seoul. The actress became the first Indian actress to attend the Italian luxury fashion house Gucci's Cruise show. The mega event took place on May 16, at Seoul's Gyeongbokgung Palace, and Alia graced the evening wearing a little black dress with cutout detail, and a transparent handbag, Gucci Jackie 1961.

As soon as the photos were published online, several netizens trolled the actress for carrying an empty handbag at the fashion event. A day after the event. Alia dropped photos from her Seoul visit and even shut down trolls. Sharing a carousel post, Alia wrote, "yes the bag was empty," with a nerd face emoji.

Here's the post

In the post, Alia shared a photo that had a collage of her look, which even included her transparent empty bag. In another photo, Alia was posing before Gyeongbokgung Palace and making heart sign with her fingers.

Yesterday, netizens trolled the actress for carrying the 'empty' bag in the comments section of Vogue India's Instagram post. While one person wrote, "Bag is empty so why Alia is carrying it", another comment read, "The purse is meant to hold few things at least!".

Some other netizens also came forward in Alia's defence mentioning how she is making India proud at the global event. A netizen wrote, "Look at the importance the small bag is getting! People really can’t see a 5'5 tall person standing and representing their nation on such a global level. There is a reason India never rises as a country: Indians."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia will be seen next sharing screen space with her Gully Boy co-star Ranveer Singh in Karan Johar's romantic comedy Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Apart from that, Alia will also make her Hollywood debut with Gal Gadot in Heart of Stone. Karan Johar's movie will release on July 28. Whereas, Heart of Stone will release in cinemas on August 11.

